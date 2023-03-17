ENOSBURG -Enosburg boys' varsity coach Wyatt Larose saw life come full circle this winter as senior Devyn Gleason hit the 1,000-point milestone in the first round of playoffs at Mount St. Joseph in the D2 Vermont basketball state tournament on Feb. 28.
"It was a full circle moment for me, especially having played with Brandon and Will for so long. I'd assisted the team for a few years, but to have this opportunity to give back through the game that connected me with his family, was amazing," said Larose.
"Devyn has always been a very talented and coachable player, and it's been a pleasure to be a part of the process."
Larose grew up with the Gleason family, playing basketball with Devyn's brothers, Will and Brandon. After Brandon's passing, Larose kept an eye on Devyn.
"I would always hear about the youngest Gleason," said Larose, "and how he was going to be a pretty good basketball player."
Gleason shared his first memory of Larose on the court: "I remember Wyatt passing the ball to Brandon for Brandon's 1,000-point shot. I was seven, and that game was probably the only game I remember."
In need of a number: Larose reflected on the journey to help Devyn join his sister Maria and brother Brandon on the 1,000-point banner in the Enosburg gym.
After a coaching change and several athletic director changes, Larose had no numbers on Gleason but knew he was getting close. Thankfully, former coach Chad Lovelette came through with the books.
"I put it all into a calculator and got an average, but it was never anything we discussed; I didn't want it to be extra stress on him or anything that was changing my decision-making as a coach," said Larose.
"I certainly wanted this for Devyn, especially with the adversity of COVID taking away so many games."
Gleason, who'd been trying to keep a tally on his own, didn't find out Larose was keeping track of points until two games remained in the regular season.
On Feb. 29, in what would be the final game of Enosburg's season, Gleason needed 20 points to hit his milestone. Larose shared his thoughts on the evening.
"I was nervous, but I had pretty good faith it would happen. We'd need him to score at least 20 points to be competitive in the game. He certainly pulled through," said Larose. "I didn't know he'd score 31 out of our 36 points in the game."
Gleason put up 18 points by the halftime break, but things slowed down.
"I was nervous until tip-off, and then, two minutes in, I just got into the game,' said Gleason. "I was pretty confident at halftime, but five minutes into the third, I hadn't scored; that was a little scary."
Gleason scored the two remaining points in the third, and at the end of the quarter, MSJ announced the accomplishment.
"Even at an away gym, everyone stood up and was cheering, which felt amazing," said Gleason.
When Maria scored her 1,000th point, she handed her game ball to Devyn. The siblings reenacted the photo at MSJ.
"That was another special moment," said Gleason.
Larose was grateful for the kindness extended by MSJ and noted that the athletic directors had spoken ahead of time to ensure Gleason would leave with a ball.
"Honestly, when he scored the last basket, I didn't realize he hit it. I thought it was awesome how MSJ celebrated with us," said Larose. "The best moment for me came at the end of the game."
Gleason brought more than one basketball home that night. Larose brought a very special basketball with him to the MSJ game. After their last high school game together, he and Brandon kept a ball. Larose has had it in his closet for a decade.
"I took that ball and wrote all of Devyn's game totals on it," said Larose. "I knew I wanted to give it to Devyn. Relaying the story of the ball to Devyn and Maria and handing it to them meant a lot to me."
Receiving the ball also meant a lot to Gleason.
"It meant a lot hearing about the ball and what it meant to Wyatt," said Gleason. "I shared the story with my family, and they loved it.
Meaning in the numbers: After tallying Gleason's points that evening, Larose came upon another gem.
"The 31 points Devyn scored brought him to 1,011 points, which was significant for me and those who knew Brandon since it was his number."
The number 11 has come up a few times, including the day Brandon's jersey was temporarily retired. The Enosburg Hornets earned an 11-point win, and in the second round of playoffs, Devyn hit a buzzer-beater with 1.1 seconds to send the Hornets to the next round.
Overcoming adversity. Gleason came up to varsity midway through his freshman year, and thoughts of milestones weren't on his mind; then COVID shortened his season to eight games.
"I didn't think I could achieve this after those two seasons. I started getting closer in my junior year, and going into my senior year, I thought I could do it," said Gleason.
"It was a feeling of accomplishment and relief when it was over. It felt great."
There are now three Gleason siblings on the Enosburg 1,000-point banner.
"It's cool to have all three of our names on the wall in the gym," said Gleason, "and I don't know if it will be done again for a while."
Small-town love goes a long way: Gleason and Larose reflected on the power of community.
Larose spoke of the return to a more regular season: "At the beginning of this year, I realized it was the first year we'd have a regular season. Seeing faces in the crowd and people with love for this community back in the gym was so good. To be part of that was awesome."
Gleason was grateful for the support of the community throughout his career.
"I played with most of the guys on this team since elementary school, and we have a deep bond. We've had the same parents and family members cheering us on for so long," said Gleason. "It felt amazing to have them and the community behind us."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.