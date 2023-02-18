ENOSBURG- An exciting, back-and-forth game came down to one shot on Saturday, Feb. 18. The Hornets defeated the Bulldogs 51-50 with a buzzer-beater, baseline floater made by senior guard Devyn Gleason. Both teams played well, swinging momentum in their favor on multiple occasions, but the final swing was taken by the Hornets for the win.
The game started off with little scoring. Both teams' defenses were forcing turnovers, and neither side was having much luck finding the bottom of the net. As the game continued, shots did begin to fall, though. The Bulldogs took the first run of the game, getting a small lead in their favor. This was quickly responded to by the Hornets with steals and fast breaks driving their offense. A physical first half ended at a 22-22 tie, promising an exciting second.
Another slow starting quarter showed how hard both teams were working on defense. As the game rolled around in the fourth quarter, both teams began forcing fouls and good looks on offense. With buckets falling on both ends, the Bulldogs ended up with a two point lead and thirty seconds left. The Hornets clawed their way back and got the game to 49-50, down only one point.
In the culmination of a thrilling fourth quarter, Gleason took the ball with his team down one. With three seconds on the clock, he drove baseline past two defenders and got himself open for a baseline floater. Gleason got his shot off, and as the clock expired, the ball flew in the air, finding only the net. This buzzer-beater gave the Hornets a 51-50 victory over the Bulldogs, sending the Hornet crowd into a roar of excitement.
Hornet head coach Wyatt Larose spoke of what he liked from the team: "What was great was how we faced the ups and downs. Instead of cowering during those down times, we were focused on the adjustments and doing what we needed to to get a win."
Hornet guard Devyn Gleason, responded to a question about what was going through his mind during the final possession.
"Not a whole lot. Just get to the hoop, try to get a two and maybe a foul call, and I was lucky I got open enough to get a good look."
Enosburg scoring leader: Devyn Gleason with 24 points
