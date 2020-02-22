ENOSBURG — Devyn Gleason, a freshman at Enosburg High School, joined the varsity team full time just a few weeks ago.
It didn’t take Gleason long to find his place in the Hornet offense, and basketball fans in Franklin County who’ve had the chance to see him play can attest to the skill and creativity this young man brings to the court.
Most recently, in games against BFA St. Albans and Milton, Gleason proved to be a difference-maker, whether his team won or lost.
The DI Bobwhites traveled to Enosburg for an in-county contest, and although the Hornets took the loss, Gleason put on an offensive clinic, draining seven three-point shots during the game, and finishing with a game-high 25 points.
“Devyn came right out of the gate firing. He made 7 out of 9 three-pointers, three in the first quarter, and another in the second, for a total of 16 points in the first half,” said Enosburg coach Chad Lovelette. “In the second half, he had two more threes.”
Gleason’s point total was lower against the Yellow Jackets, but he was the one the team looked to when they needed a three to take the lead. With a minute remaining and Milton ahead 37-36, the Hornets needed a basket.
“We called a timeout and set up a play for Devyn,” said Lovelette. “He hit the three to make it 39-37 in our favor. Milton turned the ball over, we made two free throws, and secured the win.”
Gleason, who’s usually one of the youngest players on the court, should not be underestimated.
“He looks slight, but he’s very athletic and can just about dunk the basketball,” said Lovelette. “The next thing you know, he’s jumping over you.”
Gleason is one of four in his family to don a Hornet uniform.
“Devyn has had expectations on him with the success that his sister and his brothers have had. His sister Maria is a 1,000 point scorer, and his brother Will missed it by a small margin,” said Lovelette.
“I’ve seen him play all the way through, and I’ve had expectations for how he could play, and he’s met them. He has an excellent demeanor for the game; he has no highs or lows.”
Gleason’s offensive presence is easy to note, but he’s one to watch defensively as well.
“He’s brought some length to us on the court defensively. He’s had a couple of big blocks, and he can get his hands on the ball when others can’t.”
Lovelette has appreciated the person that Gleason is and the way he interacts with the team.
“Devyn is a quiet guy, but he’s a pretty funny kid. He likes to throw jabs at his teammates, but you have to be close enough to hear it and enjoy it. He will give it right back to the boys, and they just love him,” said Lovelette.
“After the BFA game, he came into the gym for practice, and the guys were joking with him that his back must be sore from carrying the team.”
When asked about his success against BFA, Gleason responded aptly.
“I don’t think they expected me to be as good of a shooter as I was, and my teammates were getting me good looks,” said Gleason.
“We tried a few things to see if I could get a couple more shots, and they just kept adding up.
“My teammates do a really good job of getting me open; they get excited when things are going well, and the momentum builds.”
Part of the secret to his success?
“I try to zone out any bad things--whether it’s teammates getting upset or our opponents getting on us--I try to stay positive the whole game.”
Coming up to varsity has been a challenge for Gleason, but it’s one he was eager to take on.
“It’s a lot harder level of play and a lot more fun,” said Gleason. “It’s a lot more competitive.”
Coming from a family of basketball players, Gleason had plenty of help developing his game.
“All of my family--Maria, Brandon and Will--they almost all had a thousand points and they taught me a lot it; helped me get better.”
The Enosburg fans have played a big part in Gleason’s enjoyment of his first varsity year.
“Seeing some of the fans I’ve seen for the last four or five years coming to watch us is really cool,” said Gleason.
And when it’s game time, Gleason knows what it takes to succeed.
“Basketball is a true team sport. No one individual goes out to score--we do all we can as a team.”