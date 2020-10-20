ST. ALBANS — The Bobwhites hosted the Mount Abe Eagles in a close matchup at the complex on Tuesday night.
BFA’s defense played well at the start of the game, stopping the Eagles offense twice within striking distance of the endzone.
Mount Abe was able to make good on the two field-goal attempts and took an early 6-0 lead over the Bobwhites.
Early in the second quarter, BFA was on the 49-yard line when quarterback, Cole Langlois, threw a pass to Justin Brown, who made the catch on the 10 and was able to run in for the first touchdown of the game.
The extra point was good, putting BFA ahead, 7-6.
The Bobwhite defense forced Mount Abe to punt, and BFA regained possession at their own 25-yard line.
BFA made a series of completions and pushed all the way up to the 9-yard mark, where the Eagles seemed determined to stop them.
It was 4th and goal when Bobwhites quarterback, Jake Reynolds, and receiver, William Sawyer, connected for BFA’s second touchdown with 6 minutes remaining in the first half.
The Eagles were determined not to go into the half trailing and made a drive up the field that resulted in a touchdown and completed a 2 point conversion to tie the game 14-14 with 1:51 remaining on the clock.
Mount Abe was able to score two more touchdowns with no response from BFA. With 1:22 left in the game, BFA responded with a touchdown of their own that saw Langlois and Dakota Wry connect on an 18-yard drive. The field goal attempt was no good, and the Bobwhites trailed by 8 points.
Despite the spark, the Eagles were able to run out the clock with their next possession to secure the win over the Bobwhites, 28-20.
