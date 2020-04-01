ENOSBURG — Emily Bose proved her mettle and exercised tremendous determination to complete her collegiate basketball career with the Castleton Spartans women’s basketball team.
According to the Castleton University athletics site, Bose played in 26 games, averaging 10.1 points per game, and 4.5 rebounds during her senior season.
In her freshman and junior years, Bose suffered season-ending ACL injuries that required surgery, physical therapy, and months of rehab and work in the gym.
Thankfully, Bose’s senior year was only interrupted by a foot injury that caused her to miss a conference game and a week of practice.
The Spartans made it to playoffs, falling to Rhode Island College in the semifinal game and earning third place in the highly competitive Little East Conference.
The only other season Bose was able to complete was her sophomore season.
In that season, Bose played in 25 games, was a two-time NAC Rookie of the Week, had 119 total rebounds, 14 steals, and scored 168 points.
This year, after recovering from her second ACL surgery, Bose paced herself to ensure she’d be able to go the distance.
“I had a wonderful season; I loved my teammates, and the whole thing was amazing.”
This year’s game against University of Massachusetts Boston, was one of Bose’s most memorable of the season. The Spartans lost in overtime to the Beacons last year.
The Spartans won the away game, and Bose scored 20 points to help her team earn the win.
“We were up in the first quarter by double digits, but we knew they wouldn’t go down easy. They tied the game, but we pulled away for the win.”
The game Bose had to sit out due to injury was another one she’ll remember.
“We were down two starters against Rhode Island. They hit a buzzer-beater to tie the game, but we got the win,” said Bose. “Even though I wasn’t playing, I was able to encourage everyone.”
Bose, a two-year captain, has been a voice of leadership for the team, in health and injury.
“I like being in that position,” said Bose. “To have that leadership during my junior season meant a lot.”
Bose’s first injury came seven practices into her freshman season. She had surgery in January and returned for a very successful sophomore year.
In the second practice of her junior year, Bose tore her other ACL.
“The second one was harder than the first because I had been through it, and I knew what to expect,” explained Bose.
“I had some hard times in my junior year; I had a complication that halted my rehab. It was hard mentally to tell myself I could go through the whole process again and get back.”
On October 15, 2019, Bose was in the gym with her teammates preparing for her final collegiate season.
“I was scared,” said Bose, candidly. “After I got cleared to play, well, I knew I had done it twice, and I was worried it would happen again.
“When practices started, I kept in mind that this was my last year; I wanted to have a good season, try my best, and not think about getting injured again.”
In the end, all the effort was repaid with a full, senior season.
“It’s gratifying to look back and know I got through the ACL injuries twice, and I worked my butt off to get where I was,” said Bose.
“If you love the sport you’re playing, it’s worth working through the tough times.”
Through all the ups and downs, Bose had the full support of her parents, Jim and Karen.
“My dad has been inspirational. He’s always been passionate about me playing and doing so well, and he was really supportive of me when I was injured; he encouraged me that I’d get back.
“My mom also encouraged me. They’ve put their whole lives into me. To be able to come back and have them watch my senior season was really great. I played that season for them.”
Bose also thanked Gary Geddes, coach of the Enosburg girls’ basketball team.
“Gary’s a great coach. He kept track of me in college, and he was always encouraging me to have a great season,” said Bose.
“His wife, Cherrie, even went to one of the games I wasn’t even playing in after the injury, just to support me.”
“Gary really cares about his players. He makes his players want to work hard, and he wants them to be the best they can be and to play the best they can every game.”