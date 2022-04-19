HINESBURG - The BFA Bobwhites dropped an 8-4 decision to the CVU Redhawks on Monday, April 18. CVU jumped to a 6-0 lead by the end of the first half of the game, then BFA rallied in the second half and outscored their opponents 4-2. Syl
featured
Despite strong second half rally, Bobwhite lax falls to CVU 8-4 on the road
Ari Beauregardbeauregardari@gmail.com Published on
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!Your notification has been saved.There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog InDon't have an account? Sign Up Today