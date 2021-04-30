FAIRFAX — Derrick Sloan of BFA Fairfax is one of several seniors who will go down in Bullets’ history as members of the school’s first varsity lacrosse team.
The Bullets traveled to Milton for the first varsity game in the program’s history, winning 7-5; Sloan scored three goals.
What was it like taking the field as a varsity team? “We were all nervous; they’re our rivals, and we wanted a good game against them.”
Can you tell us about the three goals you scored against Milton? “I scored all three goals off the face-off. The first goal was off a face-off nine seconds into the game. Coaches like to score off the face-off; it’s a stress reliever for the team.”
The Bullets hosted Otter Valley in the first home game on April 19; once again, Sloan tallied three goals, and once again, the Bullets earned the win.
What stood out to you about the goals against Otter Valley? “The face-off guy was a lot harder than most I go against. My coach liked that he was good and made me work for it. I scored the first goal of the game off the first face-off. I believe Adam Degree passed to me.”
How has the game changed since you’ve been playing? “The game is moving toward footwork and stick skills and not as much about taking hits.”
What’s your favorite part of the game? “I like taking face-offs and going against that one guy; if I win, we get the ball, and we have a chance to score. I enjoy that more than scoring a goal.”
Do you enjoy playing for coach Dave Adams? “Coach Adams is probably the best coach I’ve had. He sees the field so well and has great plays. He loves lacrosse, and he’s dedicated to the game.”
What’s it like to be part of the first official varsity team at BFA Fairfax? “I’m pretty excited that we’re varsity, and we’re doing well. Our offense is connecting this year, and we all see the field better. We’re a smaller school, and we all know each other, and that helps.
“I started playing lacrosse for BFA Fairfax in the fifth grade. We went from not being able to pass or catch to winning games. In 2019, we lost only one game, and we’re doing well this year. I like how much better we’ve gotten as a team.”
Thank yous: “I want to thank our whole team; it takes all of us to win the game. Adam Degree, Teddy Munson, Reece Decker, Bryce Fontaine, and Caden Getty--those are the people I’m looking to when I’m out there. I’ve known them since we were all younger, and they can pass catch and shoot all day long.”
