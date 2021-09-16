The Bellows Free Academy-St. Albans Bobwhites boys golf team traveled north on Thursday to participate in the 2021 North Country Union High School Boys Invitational Golf Tournament.
Darik Gregoire led BFA St. Albans with an 85 after 18 holes. Camden Piper: 105, Michael Weber 109, and Cael Gagne: 111.
BFA St. Albans coach Chris Hungerford was pleased with Gergoire's success.
"It was great to see Darik put it all together in a big tournament," said Hungerford. "He drives it a long way and he was able to make some birdies to take advantage of his length."
Reid Myers led Missisquoi Valley Union with 97. Keegan Zier: 107,Carson Bessette: 110, and Eli Calhoun: 115.
Team scores
BFA St. Albans: 410
Missisquoi Valley Union High School: 429
Champlain Valley Union High School: 365
Mount Mansfield Union High School: 357
Essex High School: 337
St. Johnsbury Academy: 367
