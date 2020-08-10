ST. ALBANS — Sunshine and warm weather rang in the annual three day Men’s Member-Guest tournament at Champlain Country Club this summer.
Hot and dry weather combined with Chris Saylor’s (Course Superintendent) lower height of cut throughout the previous week, pushed to the fastest they had been all year.
With the course ready to go, 208 players stepped up to the tee. The tournament was a best ball format, with the participants playing as teams of two, broken into 13 flights according to handicap. Par for the course over 18 holes was 71.
The flight winners from the tournament are as follows; Sanders and Sullivan won the thirteenth flight with a total score over the three days of 48 over par.
The twelfth flight was secured by the duo of Lagasse and Langlais, shooting 35 over for the tournament.
The eleventh flight saw Geraghty and Geraghty shoot 28 over par to clinch first. Thibault and Thibault commanded the tenth flight finishing 18 over par.
Gage and Greiner lead the way in the ninth flight shooting 30 over par. The eighth flight saw the tandem of Laroche and Martin finishing in the top spot with a final score of 22 over par.
In the seventh flight, the team of Collins and Collins finished in the lead with an impressive 10 over par. Dusablon and Dusblon won the sixth flight, finishing with a score of 17 over par.
The fifth flight was secured by Brisson and Langlais shooting 8 over par. The tandem Rahaim and Rahaim shot 4 over par to win a tightly contested fourth flight, with 4 other teams in flight finishing the tournament within two shots of their lead.
The third flight saw the team of Handy and Sullivan grabbing the top spot, shooting 12 over par for the tournament. The duos of Deso/McCarter and Andres/Parish would lock into a heated battle over the next two spots.
The teams went into Sunday morning tied, but by the time the day ended Deso and McCarter, (+5 on Sunday) would end up edging out Andres and Parish (+6 on Sunday) for the second-place finish in the flight.
The second flight featured some fantastic golf played throughout the weekend, started off by Poquette and Ballard, who surged to the top spot in the flight over Friday and Saturday, shooting 1 shot under par both days. They were followed by the teams of Hubbard/Wells (0,+2) and Berno/Willams (+2,+1).
Going into Sunday, Poquette and Ballard looked to run away from the rest of the flight, however, the group would stumble at the finish line, shooting 7 over par and finishing in third place.
Hubbard and Wells would jump on the provided opportunity and shot one-under-par finishing in first place, while Berno and Willams shot an even par for the day to secure second.
In the first flight, the duo of Trombley and Parker got off to an early lead on Friday shooting 6 under par, however, the team shot 1 over par on both Saturday and Sunday, good for a fifth-place finish in the flight.
Nate Demar and Robert Mcdougal shot -3,-1,0 over the three-day span, finishing in fourth. Justin Ballard and Cody Roberts (-2,+1,-6) tied with Alex Start and Bill Wilkinson (-2,-1,-4), with the Ballard-Roberts duo being awarded the tiebreaker due to matching cards, finishing second.
Mitch Demar and Tyler Delorme (-4,-2,-4) proving that consistency is indeed key, did not shoot a single bogey on any of the 54 holes played, and secured a first place finish in the flight. The victory went on to be Demar’s fifth time winning the annual tournament.
