RICHFORD — Jarrett Tillotson and his family have spent over a decade proving that a diagnosis doesn’t have to define a destiny.
“A kid like me was told not to play sports, and if I hadn’t played, I’d never be the person I am today,” said Jarrett.
“There were times I’d get frustrated, especially with the team sports, but I decided not to let people bring me down; you have to do you!
“I always tried to rise above the situations I was in, and it’s unbelievable how life turned out.”
Jarrett, who was diagnosed with autism as a young child, will graduate from Richford Junior-Senior High School this year as a multi-sport athlete, having participated in volleyball and indoor track with Enosburg and soccer, basketball and outdoor track with Richford.
Jarrett is grateful for the opportunity to spend time in two athletic communities.
“In Enosburg, I got to meet different kids, and my Enosburg teams had great chemistry between the coaches and the athletes,” said Jarrett. “It was a great experience.”
Jarrett recalled the man who encouraged him to play at the high school level
“Going into my freshman year, my brother participated in a basketball camp in Richford run by a man named Bob Simmons. Bob saw me playing basketball and invited me to try it out,” said Jarrett.
Simmons offered to help Jarrett learn the game and encouraged him to join the team in the fall of that year.
“It was different on the court with people coming so close to me, and when they got that close, I wanted to push them away,” explained Jarrett.
Jarrett played three years of basketball before deciding he’d rather play non-contact sports.
In the fall of his junior year, Jarrett decided to play volleyball for the Enosburg, and volleyball turned out to be a team sport Jarrett could embrace.
The net allowed for enough separation to remove the opponent from Jarrett’s space.
“My coach, Jason Robtoy, and the kids on the team helped teach me the game,” said Jarrett.
He also appreciated the help of Enosburg athletic director, Chris Brigham.
“I love Mr. Brigham! He helped me get everything cleared so I could play,” explained Jarrett.
In the winter of that year, Jarrett chose to run indoor track with Paul Ladd in Enosburg.
“Mr. Ladd is a smart guy--a funny guy. He’s very helpful, and he introduced me to new events,” said Jarrett. “I tried the shot put, the long jump, and he was going to teach me how to throw the discus.”
Although he ran with Enosburg, Jarrett was still representing Richford.
“I was a one-man team; I wore my Richford jersey, and I was wracking up points that could break previous year’s records from when Richford had an indoor track team,” explained Jarrett.
In outdoor track, Jarrett competed in running events, including the 1500, 3000, 800, and the 400.
Jarrett recalled his Richford track coach, Richard Flint’s enthusiasm for the sport.
“Coach Flint will run right down the track after you. He was always cheering us on to go harder,” said Jarrett.
“Both of my track coaches were great guys. Mr. Ladd was all about ‘you do you’ and understood how I was thinking, and Coach Flint was always pushing us to get the best out of everybody, which I did like.”
Sara Tillotson, Jarrett’s mom, has watched her son grow and succeed.
“When he was little, we were told by a local doctor that he’d never be able to play sports because of his aggression,” said Sara. “I told him there was no way my kid wasn’t playing sports.”
Sara signed Jarrett up for soccer; it wasn’t easy, but Jarrett persisted.
“He had some episodes, and some people were upset about it,” said Sara. “I just told them it happens.”
Sara coached Jarrett in basketball and soccer in elementary school, providing the support he needed to interact with others.
Sue and Bill Collins took over as Jarret’s soccer coaches in middle school.
“They were great! They understood him and went right to his level,” said Sara.
After two years of varsity soccer, Jarrett made the switch to volleyball.
“When he played for Enosburg, I couldn’t have been more proud! He did such a wonderful job adjusting to the new environment and all the new people,” said Sara.
Sara appreciated Jason Robtoy’s care for Jarrett during his years on the volleyball team.
“Jarrett is always hard on himself, especially when he feels he’s bringing the team down,” explained Sara.
“Jason was so patient with Jarrett. He would go right out on the court and talk with Jarrett if he saw him getting upset. It was mind blowing to see him take Jarrett under his wing. “
Mother and son both had to be brave as Jarrett expanded his horizons.
“For me, it was a whole new environment and all these new kids,” said Sara, smiling. “It was a little scary.”
“I knew I needed to go into it with an open mind; that’s something I need to do a lot more,” said Jarrett.
The Tillotsons have navigated many circumstances together, and there will be many more to come.
“Jarrett’s freshman year, when we were transitioning to varsity, I remember telling his coach, Mike Hemond, that I was nervous. Mike assured me Jarrett was fine,” said Sara.
“It took a lot to back off because I was always right with him.”
Northwest Counseling Services also provided Jarrett with support and Sara with reassurance.
“NCSS gave us amazing help! They did an incredible job helping Jarrett through the day,” said Sara.
As Jarrett prepares to graduate and attend school for welding, Sara knows there will be circumstances that will be difficult to navigate; she has confidence because she knows her son.
“Autism can be hard for people to understand. We’ve always encouraged Jarrett to try things, and we knew enough to back off when he couldn’t do something,” said Sara.
“Jarrett did the best he could, and it was great. He proved that there was so much he could do!”