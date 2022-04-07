We thought it would be fun to highlight some of the athletes who stood out to us in ways that may not have appeared on a scoresheet. Each of our selections will be a bit biased toward the teams we spent the most time covering.
Reporter/photographer: David Laroche
Most impactful freshman:
Richford's Jerrick Jacobs - Jerrick's presence in the starting lineup for Richford helped them push the pace game after game. He created both pressure on the defensive end and offensive opportunities for Richford.
Richford's Kyrielle Deuso - Kyrielle was a key player for the Richford girls' basketball team both on offense and defense. Her competitive, never-give-up attitude helped Richford keep their momentum and focus throughout every game.
Biggest personality:
BFA Fairfax- Riley Greene - Riley was one of the sparks on the Fairfax boys' basketball roster--always there to encourage his teammates and give his all on the court night after night.
BFA St. Albans’ Ella Reynolds - Ella's presence on the floor was known when she was out there. Her competitive spirit and drive to win helped to keep BFA St. Albans in close contest basketball games.
Player with the biggest defensive impact:
MVU's McKenzie Vincent - McKenzie was a rebounding machine for the MVU girls' basketball team. Her defensive presence helped MVU immensely during their basketball season.
BFA St. Albans’ Seth Richards - Seth was an integral piece of the St. Albans boys' basketball team. His attitude and hustle on defense kept BFA fighting in close basketball games.
Most improved player:
BFA's Noah Earl - Noah contributed greatly to the Bobwhite basketball team's success late in the season. His hot-hand offensively and strategic defensive play helped push BFA into the playoffs.
MVU's Destinee Pigeon - Destinee continued to make her presence more and more known on the court as the season went by. She was a key player for the Thunderbirds, helping to keep their offense rolling.
Heart and hustle:
MVU's Abby Paquette - Abby helped to define the heart and soul of the MVU girls' basketball team. Her drive and passion for the game were seen on the court, and she was an integral piece for the MVU girls' throughout their entire season.
BFA Fairfax’s Reed Stygles - Reed's drive and competitive edge could be seen on the court when he was playing or on the sidelines as he cheered his teammates on. His competitive and supportive attitude helped Reed become a key player in the Fairfax lineup.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.