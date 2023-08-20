Messenger Sports photographer David Laroche attended the 2023 Chevrolet Grand Prix at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park in Bowmanville, Ontario, CA, just outside of Toronto from July 7 to 9. The race was part of the International Motor Sports Association (IMSA) WeatherTek SportsCar Championship.
Q&A with David Laroche
Who's racing in the 2023 Chevrolet Grand Prix? The cars in the Super Production Challenge were the closest to stock, with improved safety features added. The VP and Michelin Pilot classes were composed of full-blown race cars. Inside the WeatherTek Championship were four classes; in two classes, you could identify the cars as their street car counterparts, and the other two classes were full-on race cars and prototypes. You could have a Porsche 911-GT3 RS on the track with a Porsche 963, a hyper-production race.
Why did you decide to attend the IMSA races in Canada? My brother Josh, my uncle Roland Ludlam, and my cousin Isaiah Ludlam traveled to the race because it's a unique race with many different classes. It's a whole event experience where you can walk the pits, talk to the drivers, and see the cars if you take place in a grid walk. There's no assigned seating, so you can go where you please, and you can walk the paddocks where the teams have their trailers parked; it's where they work on the cars when they're not racing or practicing.
What was the weekend event format? Alongside the WeatherTek SportsCar Championship--the main event, we also saw the IMSA VP Racing SportsCar Challenge, The IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge, and the Canadian-based Super Production Challenge. For the $50 admission, we got to see all the racing, qualifying, and practice sessions from Friday morning until Sunday evening (8 a.m. to 6 p.m.), so you can get as much out of it as you want to. It's probably one of the better "bang for your buck" events I've attended.
What did a day at the race track look like? Friday and Saturday were similar, with practice sessions and qualifying for the WeatherTeck Championship, and the VP and Super Production had practice and qualifying races. The average race time for the VP, Super Production, and Michelin Pilot Challenge was about 50 minutes. The WeatherTeck race was held on Sunday and took about two hours.
What did you enjoy about photographing the races? With car racing, you see the cars go around the track in the same way over and over again. There's action as people make moves, but it's similar for a lot of it. You get to critique and refine your work and experiment with technique over the weekend. The colors on the cars were great to photograph. It was a very unique event. You don't have that time photographing high school sports since things happen fast and are very one-off, so this had a really different feel.
What challenges did you face photographing, and how did you overcome them? I felt like it was a challenge to ensure I didn't photograph the same style the entire time. It would be easy to overlook some of the unique opportunities at the event. I kept changing settings--shutter speed, aperture, and positioning on the track. Some angles were great for showcasing speed. There were also a lot of photographers there, so getting a good spot was tricky.
What equipment did you bring to photograph the event? I brought my Nikon Z6ii camera body and my Nikon 70-200 2.8 and 24-70 2.8 lenses. I was concerned I might not have enough length, but I was pleased with what I captured.
What were your favorite cars at the races? My favorite cars to photograph were the Lexus models, but all the classes provided a unique way to be photographed. The prototypes had a much lower profile, and I had to get closer to the ground for better angles. The VP racing cars were slower, and I had time to grab some unique angles. The GT-Daytona class was my favorite because there was a lot of variety in the cars, the livery was great, they had a good mix of speeds, and there was never a bad angle.
Why would someone want to attend an IMSA race weekend? It's sensory overload all the time--it's loud, fast, the cars are super bright, and you can smell that smell of burning fuel. You can't fathom how fast the cars are racing when you're standing still and they're driving by you. When you walk through the enclosed bridges over the track, you can't see the cars, but you can hear them and feel the ground shake as they pass beneath you--there's so much power. I watch races on TV, but there's something about being there in person; I'd highly recommend it as a life experience.
