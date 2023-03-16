Social media has plenty of pitfalls but it also gives us a window into moments we might not see. On Monday, March 13, I saw a faded black and white photo posted by David Jackson that struck me deeply.
David told me the photo was taken after his brother Jamie assisted Brian Bliss on the BFA-St. Albans Bobwhites' game-winning overtime goal over Essex in the 1983 D1 Vermont boys' hockey state championship. It's been 40 years since that picture was taken, but the story is timeless.
Q&A with David Jackson
How old were you when the photo was taken? I was a freshman in high school and one of the last kids cut from that team. My goal was to have one year with Jamie, but it didn't happen. Red Gendron never took freshman, but he did let me try out. The next year, I played with Toby Ducolon, and we played Essex in the final and lost. D1 hockey was the main thing back then; it drove the state, and everyone followed it. BFA was the team to beat in those years, and you wanted to wear that jersey.
What do you remember about the game? I was pounding on the glass when BFA got that win. We were at Gutterson, and the place was packed. It was anyone's game; you lived and died on every shot. To see that overtime goal and the way my brother Jamie dug the puck out of the corner, skated through a pair of Essex defenders, and went tape with Brian Bliss on that back post--your heart just burst before the puck hit the net.
What does it mean to you to have that memory in print? It means everything. I lost Jamie just after high school graduation. He was my guy, and I still see and feel him in this photo 40 years later. It's been 12 years since my dad passed. My dad went to all the grandkids' games and was their biggest fan. The first person I thought of when Ethan and Erin were part of state titles was my dad wasn't there. Thank God Leonard Parent caught that photo. He's been part of so many people's lives with that camera.
What can you tell us about your history with Red Gendron? I had Red Gendron for a hockey, football, and baseball coach and as a history teacher. I did more pushups in his history class than on any of his teams. In baseball, I was a pitcher-infielder. He looked at me and said, Jackson, you're gonna be a catcher. I spent the first week taking balls off the chest with no glove, and the next week he gave me a glove. I came to love that position. And you always knew he loved you. He and Tom MacDonald were both great guys and worked so well together.
What do you remember about your first varsity hockey tryout? Eleanor Wirts, a senior at BFA-St. Albans tried out for the boys' hockey team that year; she was determined to try. I didn't know she was a girl until I hit her, and she lost her helmet. I remember seeing her long curly hair come out of that helmet, and I was pretty shocked. That was unheard of then, and I felt so badly about the hit.
Q&A with Brian Bliss
What memories stand out to you from that 1983 D1 title game? Jamie Jackson out-hustled and out-finessed four opponents on that play. He was in position to take a high-quality shot, but he didn't; he flipped me the puck when he should have shot and scored. He did that because the first time Jamie stepped on a sheet of ice was also the first time I did when we were about six or seven years old. I played beside him my entire career; he knew where I was, and I knew where he was all the time. To the casual observer, he slipped me the puck, but that was 12 years in the making.
Jamie didn't do anything out of the ordinary for him that night. We'd been in that situation multiple times before. If there was an opportunity to pass, he passed. He wasn't selfish. That goal was his, 99.9 percent, but we'd played on the same line for 10 years. He was right-wing, I was left. We never had to communicate with words.
The year before, in 1982, we were in double OT with South Burlington. One of my teammates iced the puck. As it was going down, I headed for the bench for a breather knowing it would be icing. I saw Jamie sprinting down the ice. I didn't know what was going on, but if he was skating hard, I wasn't far behind him. I didn't ask questions. I got on my horse and drove to the net. Jamie got to the puck at the goal line, centered the puck to my stick, and I scored. There was no communication with words. I put my faith and confidence in what he was doing. Jamie and I never scored individually, always as a team. What I remember most about Jamie was his smile through his hockey mask. Jamie always had a smile; he was so positive. I remember laughing and joking after the goal and him putting his glove on my helmet. We always celebrated together. There was no individual goal; it was our goal. What I remember most is how much I didn't want to disappoint my teammates and how much I enjoyed the celebrations and camaraderie that brought success.
What does being part of the Bobwhite hockey family mean to you? Jamie passed two and a half years after that photo was taken. When I go back to St. Albans, I run into my old teammates, and we don't talk about the championships; we talk about our times together. Being part of that community is special. You hang up your skates, but the lessons you learn stay with you; they're a shield you can take with you. I've been served well by those lessons.
What do you think of when you see that photo? Jamie was passing his stick to his dad, and he's got a sea of fans behind him. Really, it was about all of us thanking the entire community for their support; Jamie did that for all of us. So many members of the community gave so much for us. I couldn't even afford to play as a kid, but the community cared for me and ensured I had what I needed.
I remember that final skate with my teammates at Gutterson--the final victory lap. When I went off the ice that last time, I left a winner, not just for the championship game, but for the friendship with Jamie and the community around me. I was lucky to have a teammate like Jamie.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.