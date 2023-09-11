On Saturday, Sept. 9, The Bakersfield Country Club was alive with excitement as it was the day of the 7th Annual Bakersfield Open. Thirty-seven teams and a total of 148 golfers took to BCC for a marque day of the Franklin County golfing season. With substantial prize offerings up for grabs and a stacked field of participants it was the team of Dave Graves, Paul Godin, Don Callan, and Mike Davis that claimed their first BCC title.
The BCC Open cannot be won in regulation; the top four team scores from regulation (after tie-breaking), advance to a sudden-death shootout from 130 yards. Whoever is closest-to-the-pin in the sudden-death shootout wins the team title for their team.