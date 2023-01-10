The BFA-Fairfax Bullets girls' basketball team had a competitive match with the Danville Bears on Monday, Jan. 9, falling 50-43 after taking a 19-18 lead at the half.
Bullets' coach Lee Tourville spoke of his team's effort: "It was a great back and forth game, but we ran out of gas in the fourth quarter with four out of our nine girls fouling out."
Fairfax top scorers: Anna Villeneuve with 15 points and Forest Skillman with 12 pts
Danville top scorers: Lauren Joncas with 21 points (10-14 from the foul line) and Kendall Hale with 12 and Laci Potter with 11.
