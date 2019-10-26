SWANTON— On Friday, October 18th, the MVU field hockey team traveled to St. Johnsbury to take on the Hilltoppers in the final regular-season game of the 2019 season.
It may have been just another game to some, but to Athlete of the Week Danielle Cummings, it had special meaning.
“The game was really symbolic for me,” said Cummings. “It’s the game I remember most from my freshman year.”
Cummings recalled the fear she felt as MVU faced the Hilltoppers, a tough, fast Division II team.
“I was so small and new to the game,” said Cummings. “I remember crying at the end of the game and feeling like I did so poorly.”
The Thunderbirds played St. Johnsbury one other time in Cummings’ four years, and as the Thunderbirds prepared to take them on, Cummings was ready.
“I wanted to show myself what I’d grown into and how much I’d changed,” said Cummings. “I wanted to go back and show them what I’d learned and how I’d grown; it was a great way to bookend everything.”
Jeanne Rainville, head coach of the varsity field hockey team at MVU, lauded Cummings’ performance on Friday in the 1-1 game.
“Danielle was phenomenal!” said Rainville. “She covered so much field, and she carried that ball while being triple-teamed and come out of it with the ball on her stick.”
“Danielle’s the backbone of our team,” said Rainville. “I can’t say enough good about her as a player. We are lucky to have her, and she’s the backbone of our team.”
“Danielle’s field IQ is second to none,” said Rainville. “She has excellent anticipation and her vision is exceptional; those are skills that are hard to teach.”
Rainville appreciates Cummings’ skill and her strengths as a person.
“She’s a super young lady. She’s coachable and driven, she communicates well on the field, and she’s feisty on the field, which she uses that to her benefit.
“She’s one of the best players I’ve coached,” said Rainville. “I love her and I will miss her; it’s been a joy to see her develop.”
Cummings plans to play field hockey in college and has already visited schools that have expressed interest in having her join their team next fall.
“The team she plays for in college will gain a very solid player,” said Rainville.
Cummings began playing field hockey in the seventh grade after attending a skills camp in the sixth grade.
“I was interested in the game because I had never heard of it before,” said Cummings. “I figured I’d give it a try and felt it was the thing for me.”
Cummings ‘ love for the game centers on the teamwork and the chemistry that flows as the athletes play together.
“It’s an adrenaline rush when you’re playing with your team and you all move as one mind,” said Cummings. “It’s a different type of connection. There’s no tension and you’re all working together.”
Cummings recalled feeling that for the first time in the semifinal game against Lyndon her freshman year.
“We were all nervous and stressed, but we chose to work together. Things clicked and we won the game in overtime,” explained Cummings.
This year’s under the lights game against Harwood was a turning point for the 2019 team. The game against Stowe was also a standout.
“We realized in those games that if we really wanted it, we could get it,” said Cummings. “We all worked and moved together and tried new things and it worked.”
The field hockey experience has helped Cummings grow as an athlete, but spending time under the team’s coaches, Jeanne and Ed Rainville, has helped her grow as a person.
“I’m leaving so different than I was,” said Cummings. “The things I’ve learned from them over the last four years have played a part in who I am today and who I will be.”
Cummings shared a humorous story about just how easily the Rainville’s can help turn an athlete’s day around.
“I remember a game in my junior year,” said Cummings. “I didn’t feel like I could do anything right, and they knew something was wrong. Mr. Rainville gave me this candy and told me it would make me score a goal.”
Cummings laughed as she recounted the moment.
“I told him I didn’t think it was going to work, but I did what he said and five minutes later I scored. Coach Ed was calling my name and reminding me it was the candy!”
“They knew how to coach me out of that situation, even if I thought it was ridiculous, it still worked in my head.”
Along with her coaches, Cummings has also valued the support and love of her parents Jay and Jenn.
“My mom is always there for me, and I can always hear her voice on the sidelines,” said Cummnigs, “and my dad is really important to me. He knows what’s going on in my head-he knows me better than I know myself.”
“He’s always that person that I look to on the sidelines when I score a goal or have a perfect drive,” said Cummnigs. “It’s not about reassurance--it’s about the connection. He gives me the nod and I keep going. That gives me a lot of energy.”