Enosburg girls varsity soccer 3 vs. Twinfield 2
Emily Adams started Enosburg’s scoring on Monday afternoon with an unassisted goal at 7:33 in the first half. Dana Elkins scored two goals in the second; one assisted by Emily Adams at 21:5, and one on a breakaway 7:29 left in the second. Elkins scored two goals in only her second start as Striker after playing 4 years as defense. Enosburg is now 2-3 on the season.
Goalies and saves: Zoe McGee had 10 Saves for Enosburg, and Ida Astick had 12 saves for Twinfield
