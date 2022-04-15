ENOSBURG – The Enosburg Hornets varsity softball team hosted the BFA Fairfax Bullets on Friday, April 15, sneaking in a game between rainy days. The Hornets earned the 15-1 win in five innings with veteran pitcher Dana Elkins on the mound.
Elkins went to work in the circle, inducing a ground ball for a put-out and striking out two. In the bottom of the first, her base hit gave Enosburg their first base runner; Emma Keelty's single helped Elkins to third, and Elkins scored the game's first run on a passed ball.
Lilly Robtoy's single plated Keelty, and moved MaKenna Lovelette (bb) to third. Alita Deuso singled, loading the bases for Gabby Spaulding, whose outfield single scored Lovelette, giving the Hornets a 3-0 lead after one.
BFA's Anna Villeneuve got on board in the second on a high fly ball that hugged the first baseline. Emma Sweet scored Villeneuve, but Elkins went to work striking out the next two batters and ending the Bullets' scoring threat.
Elkins singled and stole second and third in the bottom of the second, later scoring on Keelty's bunt. Gretchen Stiebris' single put two ducks on the pond for Lilly Robtoy, who homered, adding three to the Hornets' tally. The home run was the first of her varsity career and bounced soundly off the shed's tin roof in left field.
When asked if she was surprised by the home run, Robtoy smiled, "I didn't think it was going over."
Spaulding's outfield double scored Deuso as Enosburg went on a commanding two-out run.
BFA Fairfax made contact in the top of the third, but Hornet fielders kept the Bullets off the bases.
Elkins led off in the bottom of the third with a walk; Keelty once again reached base on a hard-hit single, and Lovelette's hit scored one more for Enosburg.
Robtoy came to the plate with runners on the corners, scoring one on a ground ball through the infield. Deuso scored Lovelette and Robtoy on a one-out single as the Hornets' bats dominated. Enosburg left the third with a 13-1 advantage.
The Bullets opened the fourth with two well-hit balls back to Elkins, who made the plays to first.
Elkins laced a hard-hit single to get the Hornets' bats going in the bottom of the fourth, and Keelty, who fouled off several pitches, roped a single to the outfield.
Robtoy's walk loaded the bases for Deuso, who chipped an infield single, scoring Enosburg's 15th run.
Melissa Hall came up big for the Bullets, rocketing a single and reaching base in the top of the fifth. Sweet's ground out advanced the runner to scoring position as the wind whipped up a cloud of dust on the field. The Hornets worked the final outs, securing a win in their home opener.
Enosburg coach Randy Wells was pleased with the team effort: "The kids are swinging the bat well, and Brad (Lovelette) is doing a great job with their hitting."
Wells spoke of Elkins' performance on the mound: "Dana is just solid no matter what she does."
Elkins praised the efforts of her teammates: "I couldn't be more proud of my team; they came out with the win and with so much intensity, and that's really good for a first game."
Elkins, a senior, has clear goals for her final season: "I'm looking forward to going out strong every game like we did today. I'd like to make it far into playoffs this year; that would be amazing."
BFA Fairfax graduated a large class in 2021, and coach Geri Witalec-Krupa was glad about the improvement she's seen in a short time with this year's team.
"Even in the limited time we've had, the growth has been palpable. The difference in our play from our scrimmage with MVU last week and this game today--if that's going to be the level of improvement we see in one week, I'll take it and look forward to what next week brings us," said Witalec-Krupa.
"We had some kids come up big who are in important positions for the first time. Melisa Hall did a great job behind the plate, and she had a hard hit in the final inning. Emma Sweet came in and pitched a full varsity game; these are all situations that are firsts for them in those roles. Sarah Coloney hasn't played in the outfield since she was a freshman, and she looked like a pro. There's a lot of good about this team, and our young players are gaining more confidence every day. I'm excited about what the future is going to bring."
Enosburg multi-hit players: Dana Elkins: 3-3, 4 runs, 3 stolen bases, Emma Keelty: 4-4, 4 runs, 3 stolen bases, RBI, and Lilly Rabtoy: 3-3 with a homerun, 3 runs, 4 RBI, 2 stolen bases.
Winning pitcher: Enosburg's Dana Elkins threw a complete game, allowing one hit and striking out 6.
