On Thursday, Sept. 16, Bellows Free Academy-St. Albans athletic director Dan Marlow was named this year's recipient of the Dick Ladoucer Leadership Award by the Baseball Umpire Association.
Messenger Sports caught up with several of Marlow's long-time coaches at BFA St. Albans to gather their thoughts on the man who's been leading the school's athletic programs for 35 years.
Before his time at BFA, he was the athletic director at Missisquoi Valley Union for three years and the gym teacher at St. Albans City School for 12 years. This past July will mark his 50th year as an educator in Franklin County.
Luke Cioffi, coach of the BFA St. Albans Comets hockey team.
"'Successful people do ordinary things with extraordinary consistency, commitment and focus.' This Jon Gordan quote exemplifies what Dan Marlow does every day. Dan is simply the very best of the best! In his various roles in our community during his amazing career, he has provided this community with lifelong lessons that many of us continue to value every day," said Cioffi.
"He is capable of making an impact on a gym full of people or an individual that simply needs support. He understands that we all need to be motivated to do our best every day. He is willing to be that motivator and the person behind the scenes encouraging others to make a difference in somebody's life. Dan's ability to share his passion for teaching and learning has allowed him to make some amazing connections throughout our state."
Marlow's influence extends beyond the high school grounds. "I am extremely fortunate and proud to have Dan help guide me to be the best husband, father, teacher, friend, and coach. From the middle school PE classes, coaches' meetings, parent meetings, 5:15 am spinning, team discussions, state meetings, and personal conversations, Dan has positively influenced me in so many ways that I am forever grateful and indebted to him.
"He makes a positive contribution in somebody's life every day. Many people count their steps to see how far they've gone in a day. Dan counts the positive contacts he makes with the individuals he connects with throughout the day to measure success. He certainly has and will continue to make a positive impact on our community every day."
Richard 'Bert' Berthiaume: coach of the Comet softball and volleyball teams.
"Congratulations to Dan on receiving this prestigious award. Dan was recognized for the leadership and sportsmanship he has demonstrated throughout his career. He has been my AD for the past 35 years, and I have witnessed and been the beneficiary of his wisdom, passion, compassion, integrity, and caring. He cares deeply about the students at BFA and around the state.
"He is always there to applaud when appropriate and educate when needed. Every situation a player is involved in, whether it's a positive one or a struggle, is an opportunity for Dan to take the opportunity to teach.
Berthiaume shared what has most impressed him about Marlow. "Dan is always learning. He's at an age when most people are considering retirement or are retired, but Dan is reading, watching videos, going to conferences, and finding ways to learn to help us all out.
"I have stopped by his office a thousand times over the past thirty-five years, and so often, I have left with a tidbit of knowledge that can help me in my coaching. I am one of so many who have had the opportunity to have a mentor like Dan. The impact that he has had over the years is immeasurable. We are lucky here at BFA to have had him in our presence for so many years."
Toby Ducolon: coach of the BFA St. Albans Bobwhites hockey team
"I've seen a lot of good teachers and coaches but never have I seen a person care so much for our students and student-athletes as Dan does. When Dan Marlow retires at 100 years old, his impact will be forever, and his department will be ready for the future!"
