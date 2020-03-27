ST. ALBANS — Dan Ellis, a four-year starter for the BFA hockey team, has won two state titles as a Bobwhite.
“We experienced glory and heartbreak over the last four years. I was doing anything I could to make sure that the seniors left on a high note,” said Ellis.
“In between the second and third periods of the state championship game, I went out knowing it was my last game with BFA hockey. I’m going to miss playing for my coaches and for my community.”
The Bobwhites won the title game 4-1. Ellis was grateful for his teammates.
“I make some saves, but I have to thank the people in front of me. There could be a lot of closer calls if it wasn’t for them.”
The titles in Ellis’ career sit as bookends, one in his first year, and one in his last.
“My freshman year was a big switch for me. I went from playing on a travel team to playing for the community,” said Ellis.
“It was a little intimidating at first, but the coaches and my teammates really made me feel at home.”
Looking back over his years with the BFA hockey team, Ellis shared some of the things that have made his time special.
“I’m going to miss my coaches--they joke around, they get serious, but they hold everyone to the same standards on and off the ice. They mature you and make you a well-rounded person, and they are so fun to be with.
“Coach Ducolon makes everyone feel like they have a big part on the team--whether you play every shift or you don’t dress--He knows what he’s doing.
“It might seem crazy, but I’m going to miss the wheel runs with the boys,” said Ellis with a chuckle. “We’d run from Duke’s to the Complex. We do it whenever we messed up. He makes sure you learn your lesson, but that you get closer, too.”
Ellis has enjoyed all his years as a member of the Bobwhite hockey team, but this year will stand out.
“Everyone worked well together, and it was the closest we’ve been as a team,” explained Ellis. “We had some skilled guys, but they don’t play more than anyone else, and we all grind. That’s what got us to Gutterson.”
The win at Gutterson capped off a long and successful career for Ellis and the graduating seniors.
“As a senior, this win meant more. It hit me differently, knowing it was the last time I’d be wearing the jersey. We couldn’t ask for a better way to end it.”
All told, the Ellis family has won seven titles with BFA hockey. His father has one, he has two, and his older sisters have four.
“Seeing my sisters play in front of those big crowds and having the opportunity to go to Gutterson was something I wanted to experience.”
Ellis has fond memories of growing up with the game.
“If I wasn’t at the rink, I was at home playing floor hockey. We used to have a pond we’d skate at and do big tournaments. We’d get all of our friends together.”
The days of pond hockey gave way to bigger rinks and bigger crowds; Ellis thanked his parents, Dan and Pam, for their tireless efforts over the years.
“My parents would tell me after a bad game, to brush it away, and to remember I had many games coming,” said Ellis.
“Coach inspired me every practice to be the best person I could be. We have banners up in the locker room, and there ‘s one that stuck out this year--Decisions and Memories; that’s what high school is all about.”
He also thanked the community and the BFA student section.
“I owe it all to the community. If it wasn’t for them putting these things together and bringing the big crowds, it wouldn’t be the same experience.
“The support from the student section really energized us throughout the season. They played a big a part in the wins and supported us through all the games.”
Coach Ducolon spoke highly of Ellis and his contributions to the Bobwhites’ hockey program.
“Dan became a player that would put us in a position to win most games; he was a game-changing goaltender!” said Ducolon.
“He is one of the most unselfish players I’ve ever had. He’s all about the team, winning correctly, and treating all players correctly for the best experience possible.”