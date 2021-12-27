Damian Bolduc ran for Bellows Free Academy and Coach Mike Mashtare during the 1990s. After high school, he ran for the University of Vermont cross country and track and field teams. His love for running inspired him and his wife Jessica to establish a Junior Olympics team in Vermont; most recently, it opened a door for him to work with runners from BFA St. Albans.
Q&A with Damian Bolduc
What sparked your interest in running? My parents were part of the running boom in the 70s and 80s, and we ran in local races as a family. Local runners got to know us and offered bits of wisdom about running and competing. We still all keep in touch and recognize each other.
What stands out to you from your high school years? My sister Tania and my brothers Demetre, Philip, Andre, and I ran for Coach Mashtare over a span of 20 years. Running for Mike introduced us to more structured training and running with a team. Having a strong team that ran fast and got along was a key component to our success. Coach Mashtare got me involved with USATF Junior Olympics as a sophomore, providing goals and objectives to attain outside of the season. It also exposed me to athletes outside of the state. Being part of the Junior Olympics was a valuable and rewarding experience.
What was your most unforgettable high school memory? My biggest success came when our relay team (Damian Bolduc, Chris Ladue, Matt Burton, and Caleb Lanphear) broke the school record in the 4X400. It came in the last race of the season, and we knocked it out of the park.
What did you enjoy about running with the team? I loved running with the team; we were very tactical and ran aggressively. We knew we weren't the fastest, but we took advantage of tiring our opponents out. We worked as a team to try to get an edge, and we'd spend a lot of time plotting.
Did you enjoy running in college? It was a reality check to run on a D1 collegiate team. I had better results in track and field, but I enjoyed both sports and the teams. The current UVM coach Joe Gingras and I were roommates, and we'd battle back and forth. I had the better turnover but he was a tougher runner. I ran well in the 400 and 800 meter and ran relays on a 4/400 team that also got a record, and I got my 400 m down to 48 seconds. I learned that if I wanted to see the results I had in high school, I had to run faster.
How did your major help you improve as a runner? My coursework included anatomy and physiology class, which correlated to work on the track. I learned how to run faster deeper into the race, and I learned about the physiological changes in cells to help them adapt to the stress load. I realized some of the scientific things happening behind the scenes, which helped me win races, especially the 800. Racing at McGill, I drove the pace early and took everyone to the limit. I held everyone off and won a race I probably wouldn't have since they had better seed times.
How did you begin training runners? The Junior Olympics impacted my wife and me, and we wanted to introduce our daughter to what had an impact on us. The Junior Olympics are about the athletes. Everyone is working together, and you're trying to enrich the experience for everyone. It's about giving athletes exposure and a positive experience. We decided to put a team together; after a couple of years, the runners at BFA were up and coming. Ethan and Calvin started in junior high. Jacob Tremblay started in high school. It was exciting to reminisce and see their development and eagerness to run.
Has it been satisfying to watch the BFA runners succeed? Franklin County has a strong running community, and to see how all that gets extended through the generations is very inspiring and rewarding. It's great to see these athletes reach the new plateau at just the right time to move on to college and continue their journey. It will be a new challenge for them; they know it and are looking forward to it. Coach Mashtare's runners meet expectations, and recruiting coaches recognize that he has competent athletes who've been nurtured appropriately. There's a foundation laid that's ready to be expanded on at the college level. It validates Coach Mashtare's work; colleges recognize that runners from his programs are a good investment. They have room for growth, a good attitude, and a good perspective on the big picture and not just running.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.