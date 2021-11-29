The VIFL has released the 2021 All-Star selections from Vermont D3 football teams. Congratulations to the athletes on a great season!
First Team
RB/LB Kenny Salls, BFA
RB Shaun Gibson, BFA
OL Nick Bidwell, BFA
Ol Brody Hamel, BFA
DL/Punter Ryan Goodman, BFA
Second Team
WR Harley Vorse, MVU
LB Jonah Goldstein, BFA
DB Shaun Gibson, BFA
DB Cooper Harvey, BFA
DL Nick Bidwell, BFA
RB/DB Shaun Gibson, BFA
Honorable Mention
QB Cooper Harvey, BFA
RB Jonah Goldstein, BFA
WR Riley Greene, BFA
OL Ashton Longe, BFA
OL Finn Biggie, BFA
LB Teddy Munson, BFA
DB Hugh Johnson, BFA
DB Riley Greene, BFA
Punter Hugh Johnson, BFA
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.