The VIFL has released the 2021 All-Star selections from Vermont D3 football teams. Congratulations to the athletes on a great season! 

First Team

RB/LB Kenny Salls, BFA

RB Shaun Gibson, BFA

OL Nick Bidwell, BFA

Ol Brody Hamel, BFA

DL/Punter Ryan Goodman, BFA   

Second Team

WR Harley Vorse, MVU

LB Jonah Goldstein, BFA

DB Shaun Gibson, BFA

DB Cooper Harvey, BFA

DL Nick Bidwell, BFA

RB/DB Shaun Gibson, BFA

Honorable Mention

QB Cooper Harvey, BFA

RB Jonah Goldstein, BFA

WR Riley Greene, BFA

OL Ashton Longe, BFA

OL Finn Biggie, BFA

LB Teddy Munson, BFA

DB Hugh Johnson, BFA

DB Riley Greene, BFA

Punter Hugh Johnson, BFA

