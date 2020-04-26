FRANKLIN — Brooks Sturtevant grew up in the 'shadow of Katahdin' in northern Maine. No stranger to hiking and skiing, he tackled a new challenge nearly a decade ago when he decided to take up cycling.
"It's a good sport for a pandemic when you have to stay close to home," said Sturtevant, "but it's also a great lifetime sport."
Sturtevant chuckled as he recounted his introduction to biking.
"Ferdinand Lauffer, a teacher at MVU, told me I needed a bike and he was going to ride with me. He also suggested that I could lose a little weight! I'm glad he did; it's been life-changing.
"The biking has helped with endurance and being physically ready when ski season starts. I can really crush the mountain when it comes time."
During the school year, Sturtevant bikes 22 miles round trip to work at MVU.
Since the schools instituted remote learning, Sturtevant has adjusted his routine and now bikes 13 miles in the morning, usually leaving at 5 am.
One event that Sturtevant looks forward to, the Kelly Brush Ride, takes place in Middlebury in September.
Riders of all ages can participate in 10, 20, 50, and 100 mile rides through the Champlain Valley.
The event began in 2006 by Kelly Brush's friends and members of the Middlebury College Alpine Ski Team after she sustained a spinal cord injury racing for the team.
Money raised at the ride is used to purchase adaptive equipment to help people with spinal cord injuries live active lifestyles.
"This is what I train for every year. My friend Dena St. Amour got me started with the ride, and now I'm on my 15th year," explained Sturtevant.
One of his most memorable, non-competitve rides took place shortly after he began riding.
"In 2014, Ferdinand and I rode to Maine and then hiked Katahdin," said Sturtevant.
"I grew up in that area, but the fact that we road 300 miles in three days and then hiked Kathandin stood out.
"We say a moose in Rangley, ME, and being from Maine, I knew that moose could be a little crazy. We got a couple of photos and rode past it."
Last year, Sturtevant set a goal to ride 2,019 miles in 2019. He tracked his progress with the fitness app, Strava. He had someone else who also helped him reach his goal.
"Brenna, my wife, has been so great. I could never do this without her."
Sturtevant plans to bike 2,020 miles in 2020.
"I just have to ride one more mile," said Sturtevant with a smile.
All the biking has made Sturtevant more aware of the challenges cyclists face.
"I try to make myself visible on the road, stay single file when I bike with a friend and ride early to get off the road before it gets busy," said Sturtevant.
"Most drivers are understanding; as a cyclist, when you get a routine going, drivers anticipate your presence and are very considerate. I appreciate that."
Biking has become a four-season sport for Sturtevant.
"I made my mind up that I wanted to challenge myself and not just ride in great weather.
"You have to get to a place where the weather doesn't control you, you're not making excuses, and you're sticking to your routine," explained Sturtevant. "Winter miles equal summer smiles."
Sturtevant puts studded tires on his bike and wears wind and water-resistant clothing. The winter rides are some of his favorites.
"People think I'm crazy, but I guess I love the challenge, and I love staying fit."
In the summer months, Sturtevant carries plenty of water and snacks if he's taking a long ride.
Trips to Canada, especially riding past the lovely vineyards, are some of his favorites.
Taking up a new hobby always has initial expenses, but for Sturtevant, it's been worth the expense.
"The long term benefits outweigh the cost, and cycling is a great way to start the day off," said Sturtevant.
"I would encourage people to look into biking. If you live in the sticks, it's great to be able to bang out a quick ride, and it keeps you in shape."
Sturtevant recommended that new cyclists get fitted at a bike shop to ensure they get a bike they're comfortable with.
"You don't need a $3000 bike to do this. I spent $800, and I've been riding my bike for ten years."
Sturtevant also recommended making use of RiseVT and the online site, the Global Cycling Network, to learn about the sport.
"This is something you can do right around your area. It's perfect for a stay at home sport."
Biking is also an excellent family activity. Baxter, the oldest of Sturtevant's children, got a new bike for his fifth birthday, and he just started riding with no training wheels.
"I rode to the Riley Road and back," said Baxter, with an accomplished grin, "and I'm going to teach my sister how to ride!"
Sturtevant and his son took their first ride together on Easter day.
"We were missing so many things that day with COVID-19, but that ride was one of those things I'll never forget," said Sturtevant. "I cherish every moment I can ride with Baxter."
The family invested in a trailer that attaches behind a bicycle to tow their daughter Lydia; this has allowed Brenna to bike more often.
"Brenna supports me all year long, and I'm glad to support her. Biking is a good activity that we can do together."
While Baxter showed off his bright orange bike helmet and blue gloves, Sturtevant smiled and mentioned another great reason to stay fit.
"Once we had kids, I wanted to make sure I'd be around for a while, and I'm hoping this will help."