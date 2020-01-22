SWANTON — Danielle Cummings of MVU signed her national letter of intent on Monday, committing to play field hockey for the Purple Knights next fall.
“I knew it was happening,” said Cummings, “but it didn’t really hit me until I go there I got there!”
Cummings is the fifth Thunderbird field hockey player in two seasons to go on to play at the collegiate level.
Rachel Dumney currently plays on the UVM Club field hockey team, and Renee Bouchard, Sophie Yandow, and McKenzie Reed play for New England College.
“It’s a sport that’s not common, but those who play the game and commit to it love it,” said Cummings.
Cummings’ dedication and love for the game of field hockey paid off. Playing for the Division II Purple Knights earned her a partial scholarship.
“I was really grateful for that,” said Cummings with a smile.
Playing for coach Carla Hesler, who’s in her 21st year, according to the Saint Micheal’s College website, was a motivating factor in Cummings’ decision.
“I went to some St. Mike’s camps and fell in love with the team and with Carla. I kept in contact with her and visited the school.”
Proximity to her hometown was another factor in her decision.
“I’m far enough that I can be in college with a new beginning, but my friends and my parents can come and see me play.”
The only child in her family, Cummings learned at an early age that she needed to push herself.
“I have no siblings to provide me with the competition, so I’ve always been my own competition,” said Cummings. “I have to be better than myself.”
Jay Cummings, Danielle’s father, has played a crucial role in her development.
“My dad coached me in Alpine; he still does, actually. He’s been my coach for life,” said Cummings.
“Being close to home, I know I’ll see him in the stands or hear him and know that I’ve got it. My parents know how to motivate me!”
Cummings encouraged girls to give field hockey a try.
“Field hockey is a team sport, but it’s about the effort you put in it. Be yourself on the field, remember why you’re playing and keep your goals in mind,” said Cummings.
“If you want to play at the college level, you have to look at the big picture and remember who you are, what you want, and how badly you want it.
“When you get good at a sport, you still have to keep working. There’s always someone looking to be better than you; you always have room to grow as an athlete.
“Stay humble, be willing to take in new information, and run with it.”