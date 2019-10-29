CCStatesCHS_03.jpg

6th Riley Maher 17:38

23rd Ethan Mashtare 18:15.5

29th Calvin Storms 18:32.1

44th Jacob Tremblay 19:17.1.5

54th CJ Fisher 19:53.56

55th Alex Haag 19:54.47

66th Josh Burfoot 21:05.3

18th Caitlyn Dasaro 21:59.5

19th Calla Bourdeau 21:59.9

25th Tara Ditch 22:19.9

29th Lauren Kate Garceau 22:37.9

32nd Lydia Hodgeman 22:57.0

36th Iris Burns 23:02.6

41st Emma Menard 23:15.6

40th Sean Power 19:59.5

49th Benjamin Magnant 20:31.3

66th Nathaniel Peters 21:32.8

77th Cole Boutah 22:16.7

83rd Connor Nielsen 22:39.0

85th Kolby Moody 22:50.6

92nd Tyler Byers 23:47.4

5th Ruth Brueckner 20:53.4

36th Haley Stefaniak 23:58.5

50th Serena Power 26:03.4

57th Maddie Saunders 26:47.2

78th Kira Schafer 29:59.8

80th Brooke Durkee 31:16.2

35th Dylan Kissinger 20:27.2

43rdJackson Minor 21:04.0

44th Brendan Quinn 21:06.9

58th David Lumbra 21:52.1

62nd Levi Ashline 22:12.2

82nd Kieran Shea 24:02.3

42nd Halle Wimette 26:14.2

52nd Ling Bushey 27:41.2

58th Sophie Redding 28:06.3

66th Michelle Lynch 29:18.9

67th Samantha Langlois 29:19.9

56th John Viens 21:40.5

83rd Taqumii Matsumoto 24:03.3

86th Luc Viens 25:05.7

87th Matt Paul 25:19.8

27th Mei Elander 24:35.6

63rd Masha Shippert 28:49.7

64th Apple Maddox 29:01.6

Tags