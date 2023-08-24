The BFA-Fairfax/Lamoille Union Bullets football team welcomed 13 newcomers and 21 returners for 2023 after graduating a power-packed class in 2022. Head coach Craig Sleeman likes this year’s group and already sees plenty of promise.
“We're going to be okay this year; we'll be decent, and I like the kids. There are a few with some experience and some who don't have it, but they're all good athletes. I like the athleticism and commitment of the new guys, and they'll help us,” said Sleeman. “The group is following in the mold of the last few teams.
The Bullets, who have proven to be contenders in D3, have traveled to four state title games in four years.
“The kids know what's expected of them,” said Sleeman, “and they hold themselves to that standard.”
Sleeman and the coaching staff have switched things up on the field for the 2023 season.
“We're going to a spread offense this year; we'll be running the same plays with a different twist. In D3 with 34 kids, you need to find ways to adjust to what your kids can do and maximize that, even if it means getting out of your coaching comfort zone. We're excited about that,” said Sleeman.
“We're looking to spread things out and get less congested in places--give our athletes a chance to be athletes in open space.”
Some things will look a little different this year, but the goals are always the same.
“You try not to look too far down the road, but every year, my goal is to get a home playoff goal for the seniors,” said Sleeman. “We want to make sure the kids can compete in every game, and if we do that the score on the board will take care of itself if we can do that.”
Sleeman complimented last year’s graduates, while also highlighting several of the athletes who will be returning as impact players.
“We graduated some valuable players--Shaun Gibson, Gabe Nyland-Funk, and Cooper Harvey, but our senior leadership group of Sawyer Fagnant, Charlie Cpazki, Aiden Fisher, and several others are really stepping up,” said Sleeman. “We've also had some kids transfer in and that's boosted things for us. We have a good junior core.”
Varsity programs benefit from strong youth programs, and Sleeman thanked his youth coaches.
“The Patriots are still doing a great job, and our numbers are good. We'll be strong for the next couple of years,” said Sleeman. “Adam Gray and his staff are doing a great job on the seventh and eighth grade level. All the levels do a great job. You can't go anywhere without that youth program.”
Sleeman also spoke of the 2023 schedule: “The new alignment is good. We have a good schedule this year; it’s competitive. We'll play in the D3 playoffs, but in our division, we play four D2 teams. We open against Rice, play Milton and Mount Abe, and later we play Spaulding, who we haven't played in a few years. Iron sharpens iron, and we look forward to being pushed and being made to work. The D2 teams we play are all teams we can handle and that won't bang us up too much as we go into playoffs. I think this schedule will benefit us and make us better.”
The Bullets’ second game of the season will be played at Milton High School on September 8 at 6:30 p.m. Sleeman is looking forward to the contest.
“Coach Mike Williams and his staff do a great job. Mike and I went to college together, and he coached with me in Milton for two years,” said Sleeman. ‘We have a lot of good history together, and now we get to coach against each other, so that will be awesome.”
The Bullets have several upcoming scrimmages, and Sleeman is ready to see the team in action.
“We're looking forward to the season,” said Sleeman, “and it's exciting to get going.”
