ENOSBURG - Runaway in the League this week with the winning team winning by 11 points. They only got 2 points on their first hole but put the pedal to the medal to finish +22.
Leading the charge was a guy we haven’t heard much of this year, “Slim” Tim Columb. Slim was +9.5, Gary “GG” Gilbert +7, Warren “Haulin’” Dahlin +5.5, and Bob “The Builder” Young was along for the ride at 0. Even the +10 performance of Paul “Hack” Hatch wasn’t enough to catch these guys as the rest of Hack’s team was AWOL. Hack did win most over points; he had five birdies and amassed 38 points, shooting 75 in his performance.
Brent “Smiley” Lussier was the main reason his team took The Dumpster Fire Award this week. Dan “Hoofer” Babcock, Billy “Goat” Spears, and “Stormin’” Norman Sarthou rounded out the team. Goat held serve, and Stormin’ Normand was +1. The team, however, was -4.
The guy with the toughest week was none other than Bob “Shorty” Ruiter, who came in at -7 to win the coveted Crash and Burn Trophy.
Bit of a controversy this week. Bob “Bone” Mero was given the job of bringing the closest to pin apparatus to #6, the hole he was starting on. He only had one job, just one. Well, Bone and his teammates played #6, nobody even within 20 yards of the green. They finished out the hole, went on to #7, played that one, and halfway down #8, Bone realized he didn’t leave the tape measure and sheet next to the #6 green. Bone went back, asking everyone who had played #6 if they were close, then put the measure and sheet next to the #6 green, where it should have been. He only had one job.
Wintson wonders: When Winston got to #6, he hit the green and was 42 inches from the pin. The next closest was 22 feet. Thinking he won easily with only two groups to play the hole, he was smiling when the round ended. Well, Smiley somehow bribed Lisa into telling Winston that Smiley was 41 inches away. Winston, who has only been mentioned this year when finishing last or being asked stupid questions, felt like Eeyore from Winnie the Pooh.
Miraculous birdies! Not only that, but Hack somehow made a miraculous birdie putt to deny Winston a skin. The truth finally came out, and Winston claimed the money closest to pin.
Burt “Eraser” Broe said the award was under protest because of Bone’s screw-up. Eraser took a 5 on the hole, and his case was dismissed.
Now for “Ask Bone.” This one from a long-time League member.
“I am looking for more consistency from my sand wedge. Right now, I hit it anywhere from 3 inches to 100 yards. What should I do?”
How about a craft beer? Bone never hesitated and replied, “We never had these issues until those seltzer beers came out. I never drink them, and my sand wedge goes between 6 inches and 60 yards. Do yourself a favor and drink a good craft beer.”
