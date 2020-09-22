FRANKLIN COUNTY — High school athletes across the state rejoiced on Tuesday, September 22nd when news broke that fall sports can resume on September 26th now that the state has been moved to stage three of COVID -19 reopening.
High school athletic directors have plenty to do to fill their days in a normal season; this fall, they've got even more to do to get their athletes on the field.
Seasoned ADs, Dan Marlow of BFA St. Albans, John Lumsden of MVU, and Geri Witalec-Krupa of Fairfax have years of experience, but even they will be faced with challenges they've never had in the past.
Two athletic directors, Jim Hubbard in Richford and Anthony Sorrentino in Enosburg, are new to their positions this fall.
The ADs from Franklin County's five high schools took time out of their busy schedules to let parents, fans, and students know what to expect if and when games resume.
To start, all spectators must wear masks on the sideline and must abide by social distancing guidelines--keeping roughly six feet from one another.
According to state guidelines, spectators crowds cannot exceed a 150 person limit on the sideline at any contest.
Marlow explained that BFA St. Albans will be using a pass system for fans and athletes. Each athlete will be given three game passes for family members on game day. Parents can distribute the passes as they wish.
When BFA St. Albans teams are on the road, they will arrive on-site with passes to be used for entry at the away school as long as that school is accepting spectators and agrees to take the passes.
Marlow will issue visitors to BFA St. Albans passes before they arrive at the fields for a game.
The 150 spectator limit does not include the team, trainers, media, or support staff and coaches, but it does include both schools' fans.
Passes will only be good for the day of the game they are issued for. New passes will be given out for each game.
Night games at BFA St. Albans usually have an admission charge, but this season, due to the financial impact of COVID-19 on local families, there will be no charge. A valid pass will be required.
John Lumsden, AD of MVU, noted the MVU athletics website offers detailed instructions on reopening.
MVU will be providing four tickets for each MVU athlete's family and two to parents of visiting teams. Gate collectors will be present to receive tickets on the day of the game.
Lumsden isn't too worried about seeing crowds exceed 150, except for in-county games.
Jim Hubbard, Richford's new athletic director, noted that due to the small size of Richford Junior-Senior High School, he'is not overly concerned with issuing passes to home soccer games, with the exception of the in-county contest between Richford and Enosburg later in the season.
Richford will provide extra masks at the gate for those who forget to bring one.
BFA Fairfax athletic director Geri Witalec-Krupa noted that all BFA Fairfax sports will prioritize families, with each player’s family being allowed four members to home soccer games and three to home football games.
Witalec-Krupa confirmed that there are no plans to issue passes at home games at the present time. It is hoped that the athletic community will act in good faith and not overcrowd fields.
At soccer games, the JV and varsity fields, although near to one another, will be considered separate fields, each able to hold 150 people.
In the event of a larger crowd at a varsity game, if a JV game is playing at the same time, the JV field can act as an overflow if it's not too crowded.
Should crowds consistently exceed 150, a voucher system will be put into place.
When on the road, BFA Fairfax will abide by the voucher systems required by the home team.
Enosburg's Anthony Sorrentino noted that the Hornets will follow a similar plan to BFA St. Albans, with the exception that the size of the roster will determine the number of vouchers distributed. Students will be given three to four passes for each game.
At this point, students looking to fill a student section will not be able to attend home games. The ADs thanked the students in advance for their understanding.
Should the season commence as planned, there is hope that perhaps a special game can be set aside for students to come and support their schoolmates or that games with historically low visitor attendance may provide an opportunity for students to attend.
Regardless of all the planning, Marlow and Witalec-Krupa admitted there's a lot no one can plan for.
"There will be things that come up that we haven't thought of," said Marlow. "We will all be communicating as AD's to make this as seamless as possible."
"Nobody wants this to impact the student experience negatively, but we have to play with the cards we've been dealt," said Witalec-Krupa.
"All of our plans are a work in progress. We want to make this the best and safest experience possible. I hope all of our communities are able to see how thankful and excited we are to have this season."