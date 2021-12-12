image0 (2).jpeg

Cora Thomas, left) the New England junior female open class champion at 119 lbs.

 Courtesy of Hans Olson

Cora Thomas of Fairfield defeated Brooke McBrine of Windham, NH, via 2nd round TKO. With the win, Thomas became the New England junior female open class champion at 119 lbs.

Thomas now advances to the Silver Gloves Northeast Regionals in Albany, NY, in January. Thomas is looking to return to the Silver Gloves Nationals in Independence, MO.

After the fight Cora said, “I felt great tonight! I can’t wait to get back in the ring in January!”

“The National Silver Gloves Tournament is one of the biggest amateur boxing tournaments for boxers under the age of 16 in the USA. Many of the top professional fighters today were once champions of this prestigious tournament. Boxers like Demetrius Andrade, Shawn Porter and Gervonta Davis we’re all Silver Gloves Champions before world titles and PPV stardom.”

image1 (3).jpeg

Cora Thomas ( center) celebrates with her coaches after the Silver Gloves bout. 
 Hans Olson of Rail City Boxing spoke on the value of the win. 
 
“Cora has been to the National Silver Gloves Finals in Independence, Missouri twice. While she has taken 2nd place before (both in 2019 and 2020), the experience was invaluable," said Olson.
 
"She's been boxing since the age of 12, and the work she puts in is really starting to pay off. The sport of boxing is not one that anyone can just can become good at overnight. While Cora has tremendous natural athletic ability that enabled her to compete at a high-level early on, through years of dedication she's taken command of other aspects in boxing that you only learn with time and experience. Her footwork, timing, head movement, defense--it’s more than just going in there throwing punches. She put it all together this weekend.”
  

Another local boxer, Nathaniel Humphrey traveled and went unopposed in the intermediate 132 lb male category.

Both Thomas and Humphrey train with Hans Olson, Luke Tatro, and Charlie Thomas 9f the Rail City Boxing Club at Duke’s Fitness in St. Albans, VT.

