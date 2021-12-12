Cora Thomas of Fairfield defeated Brooke McBrine of Windham, NH, via 2nd round TKO. With the win, Thomas became the New England junior female open class champion at 119 lbs.
Thomas now advances to the Silver Gloves Northeast Regionals in Albany, NY, in January. Thomas is looking to return to the Silver Gloves Nationals in Independence, MO.
After the fight Cora said, “I felt great tonight! I can’t wait to get back in the ring in January!”
“The National Silver Gloves Tournament is one of the biggest amateur boxing tournaments for boxers under the age of 16 in the USA. Many of the top professional fighters today were once champions of this prestigious tournament. Boxers like Demetrius Andrade, Shawn Porter and Gervonta Davis we’re all Silver Gloves Champions before world titles and PPV stardom.”
Another local boxer, Nathaniel Humphrey traveled and went unopposed in the intermediate 132 lb male category.
Both Thomas and Humphrey train with Hans Olson, Luke Tatro, and Charlie Thomas 9f the Rail City Boxing Club at Duke’s Fitness in St. Albans, VT.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.