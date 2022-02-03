...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 14 inches,
isolated higher amounts.
* WHERE...All of Vermont, as well as the Champlain Valley of New
York.
* WHEN...Until 1 PM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions will impact the morning and evening commutes,
especially Friday morning.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow intensity increases overnight with
moderate to heavy snow expected, accumulating an additional 5 to
10 inches before tapering off early Friday afternoon. At times,
snowfall rates may exceed 1 inch per hour. In addition, a brief
period of sleet is likely across far southern Rutland and
Windsor Counties this evening through midnight before changing
back to heavy, wet snow. This may result in isolated power
outages from snow loading.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
Please allow extra time if travel is necessary.
&&
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.