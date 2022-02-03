...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING
TO 1 PM EST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 13 inches.
* WHERE...All of Vermont, as well as the Champlain Valley of New
York.
* WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 1 PM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions will impact the morning and evening commutes,
especially Friday morning.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Light rain and snow will develop across the
area early this morning and change to all snow this afternoon
with a dusting to 2 inches of accumulation expected by sunset.
Snow intensity increases thereafter with moderate to heavy snow
expected tonight into Friday morning accumulating an additional
7 to 12 inches before tapering off in the afternoon. In
addition, a brief period of sleet is likely across far southern
Rutland and Windsor Counties this evening through midnight
before changing back to heavy, wet snow. This may result in
isolated power outages from snow loading.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
Please allow extra time if travel is necessary.
&&
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.