image0 (4).jpeg

Cora Thomas, second from right, will be boxing in the National Silver Gloves Tournament in Independence, MO, from Feb. 2-5. 

 Courtesy of Hans Olson

Cora Thomas of Fairfield, VT, is set to compete at the 2022 National Silver Gloves in Independence, MO, from Feb. 2-5. Thomas has spent the last six weeks preparing for the tournament at the Rail City Boxing Club, as well as traveling to the G3 Training Center Gouverneur, NY, for sparring.

You can watch Cora at: https://watch.parkwayvideo.com/

