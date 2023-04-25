FAIRFIELD - Cora Thomas, in her junior season with the BFA-St. Albans Comets softball team has traded boxing gloves for an infielder's mitt. On Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, Thomas became a two-time National Silver Gloves Champion, defeating Yazmin Rosales of Milwaukee, WI, in the 15/16 age category, to become a two-time National Silver Gloves Champion. Regardless of what glove she's wearing, Thomas is a formidable opponent. Hans Olson, Thomas’ coach at Rail City Boxing, shared his thoughts on her championship performance.
“Cora showed tremendous growth at the tournament this year, and I was very proud of her. She boxed three days in a row for this year, which can be stressful, but she handled it with confidence,” said Olson. “We had to focus on one match at a time, but also knowing what was in front of her. It’s a balance that you learn how to deal with once you have experience boxing in National Tournaments.”
Olson was pleased to see Thomas end her National Silver Gloves career with a win.
“It was a great way to end her experience at the National Silver Gloves, winning for the second time,” said Olson. “She gained a lot life lessons from competing in the National Silver Gloves, both in and out of the ring.”
Q&A with Cora Thomas
What was different about this year's experience at the National Silver Gloves Championship? I didn't have my friends Rikki and Randi Griffith with me this year because they aged out, so it was very different without them. We have friends from Rhode Island, and their coach had two daughters who were fighting. I was told the young girls looked up to me, and it made me feel really good to be in a place where I was a role model. Ricki and Randi made me feel comfortable, and I was glad to do that for someone else. It's nice going with your dad and coach, but it's a lot easier when other girls go through the training, weigh-ins, and fighting with you.
What can you tell us about the competition? Getting back into the ring was amazing. I've been sparring, but sparring and competition are a lot different. I love the adrenaline rush and was glad to fight all three days, compared to just two like last year. My first fight was against Beautiful Griffith, and it was my first fight since last year. My coach Hans Olson said it perfectly when I fought her: I was fighting myself back into shape. My second fight was also good, and my final was definitely the best. The girl I fought in the finals was the number one ranked fighter in the 125-pound class in the United States and a member of the United States National Team, so she was really good. I was keeping all the negative thoughts out of my head and telling myself, 'this girl is good, but I'm better.' As soon as I got into the ring, I flipped the switch, went all three rounds, and beat her by split decision. I felt more accomplished than ever; I knew I had earned it!
What mindset does it take to get in the ring? I keep everything positive; one negative thought can really take me down. It's a mindset where it's humble but it's confident. I'm constantly thinking back to my training and how far I've come, and I use that to the best of my ability. I know I've sparred 125 rounds this year, and I was thinking about all that training and dedication. I think about how I've spent eight months training for that six-minute fight, and I need to work as hard as I can in those six minutes.
What are your goals over the next year? I've aged out of the Silver Gloves, so the next big tournament is the Golden Gloves. I want to pursue my boxing career; if not, I want to start coaching youth. I started as an 11-year-old, and it's been an amazing outlet. I want people to feel like I do--the feeling I have from boxing is like nothing else. Being there for kids like Hans was for me is a goal of mine. Helping kids become great athletes, and even a champion would be amazing.
Who would you like to thank for supporting you? I want to thank my coaches, Hans and Luke Tatro, and my Dad, Charlie, for helping me become the fighter I am today. I wouldn't have been a two-time champion without them. I want to thank the friends I've met who've impacted my experience positively; I couldn't have done this without them, either.
