On Saturday, Feb. 4, Cora Thomas of Fairfield, VT, was crowned the 2022 National Silver Gloves Champion! Thomas defeated Evelyn Cuevas of Texas to win the 119 pound division at age 15/16. Thomas, who trains at Rail City Boxing in St. Albans, VT, traveled to Independence, MO, for the event. She defeated Ayhnae Harte of West Virginia by decision in the opening round of the 2022 National Silver Gloves competition, and advanced to the finals on a walk over.
Congratulations, Cora!!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.