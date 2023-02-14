On Saturday, Feb. 11, Cora Thomas of Fairfield, VT, became a two-time National Silver Gloves Champion, defeating Yazmin Rosales of Milwaukee, WI, in the 15/16 age category. After winning it all last year at 119 pound, Thomas moved up to the 125 pound limit for 2023.
The National Silver Gloves takes place at the Stoney Creek Hotel and Conference Center in Independence, MO. Now in its 53rd year, the advancing tournament is known as one of the most prestigious of its kind, bringing together the best amateur boxers, ages 16 and under, in the USA.
On opening night, Thomas, age 16, defeated Beautiful Griffith of Salisbury, MD, by decision in an exciting match. The following day, in commanding fashion, Thomas took another win in the semi-finals against Angelia Graham of Silver Creek, NE.
This all led to Cora meeting the USA Boxing NO. 1 ranked Rosales in the finals, where Thomas took a decision victory in an inspired performance to claim her second National Championship.
Thomas trains at the Rail City Boxing Club in St. Albans, VT, with head coach Hans Olson, her father Charlie Thomas, and Luke Tatro. The Rail City Boxing Club operates out of The Fitness Zone on North Main Street.
Congratulations Cora!!
