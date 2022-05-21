Cora Thomas got her first start in the circle since April 30, earning an 8-0 win over North Country on Saturday, May 12. She was having some shoulder discomfort so we gave her a few weeks rest. She came back with a vengeance today against North Country. She went seven innings, faced 22 batters and gave up 0 runs, 2 hits, no walks, and 13 K's in an overpowering performance.
Offensively the Comets struggled at the plate and only lead 1-0 after four innings. The one run was manufactured from a Ruby Dasaro single, stolen base and a Cadence Moore RBI Double. The Comets increased their lead to 2-0 in the fifth when Molly Smith reached on error, Haley "Sparkplug" Corey pinch ran and stole second, advanced on an error, and scored on an infield out.
The Comets finally scored some runs in the sixth and let the coaching staff breathe a little more easily. Dasaro led off with a walk, Moore hit a single, and Ella Reynolds was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Dasaro scored on a wild pitch. Brilee Bourgois then laid down a perfect bunt to load the bases. After a force out Molly Smith cleared the bases with a triple to the fence. Smith scored on an error. Makenna Hughes kept the inning alive with a double and Kylie Neveau scored the final run on an infield grounder. Moore ended the day 4 for 4 with 3 doubles and was the only Comet with multiple hits.
The Comets moved to 12-0 headed into the final week of the regular season.
*Messenger Sports thanks Shannon Moore for the photos from the road!
