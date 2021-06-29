Cora Henderson - Cora was selected as Shark of the Week for her effort and leadership. In only her second season with the team, and an irregular COVID season as the first, Cora immediately took to leading by example. As an 8-year-old amongst swimmers ranging from ages 4 to 10, Cora confidently and calmly took the reins of her lane, keeping it organized and on task. As a result, those sharks had a better chance to maximize returns on the effort invested. Overall Cora is an attentive and astute swimmer who is quiet in a group but does well to balance this with being funny and friendly with her peers.
Lexi Lafreniere - Lexi is now one of the more senior members of our team, and we couldn't have asked for someone to kick the first week off better than she has. With a little more than 50, eleven and older swimmers training in the water at the same time, it's important to get swimmers used to practice organization and protocols as soon as possible. Without complaint (well without complaint that the coaches could hear at least) Lexi demonstrated what it looks like to work hard, push limits, and have fun all at the same time. During rests between swims, which always feel a little too short, Lexi would be busy joking with teammates. Her ability to have fun while working hard is something this coaching staff has always appreciated about Lexi.
