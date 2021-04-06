ST. ALBANS/KEENE, NH — Cooper Cioffi got his sophomore lacrosse season at Keene State College off to a great start, scoring three goals in the team’s first game of the season against Western Connecticut.
Cioffi, a 2019 graduate of BFA St. Albans, tallied 126 goals and 94 assists as a four-year varsity starter for the Bobwhite boys’ lacrosse team. Cioffi began playing lacrosse in kindergarten for the Phantoms; he also played baseball.
“I decided on lacrosse in the second grade. I liked the speed, and it’s a unique game.”
It was during those years that Cioffi met one of his best friends. ”The relationships you make in youth sports are a big part of the experience. Noah Vincellete and I became friends in youth lacrosse, and we’re still friends today.”
Cioffi, one of three boys in his family, picked up the game quickly. ”Jake was a good role model for me leading the way. Tanner was always the extra coach I had at home, and he’d sit on the sideline in high school and tell me to use my right hand. They pushed me to strive to be as good as they were.”
Cioffi, who also played football and hockey, recalled going up to varsity as a freshman.
“It was a big step up. You’re competing against 18-year-olds; you have to adapt to that speed, strength, and knowledge.”
Memorable moments: “My junior year, we made it to the D1 lacrosse championship; that was the first time BFA had made it in DI, and it was a milestone.”
Looking at the big picture: “In my junior year, we had a former player, Noah Rouleau, come back to help coach. He encouraged us to leave the program better than we found it; that’s something my class took seriously.”
What did you learn from your BFA coaches? ”I learned the value of being a student of the game and constantly bettering yourself and to focus on the little things: catch and throw both hands, don’t get rusty. You need to do the little things to make the big picture happen.”
Covid cancels college seasons: Last year, Cioffi played the fall season at Keene; in the spring, the team played two games before the season was canceled due to the Covid pandemic.
“No one wants to have a season taken away as we did, but coming in as a freshman, even in that short time, the amount of knowledge I learned about the game was crazy.”
Transitions: “The college transition was an eye-opener; Coming from Vermont and seeing all these great players humbles you. If you take it correctly, it helps you become better.
“In college, you’re almost living with your teammates. It creates bonds like nothing else; it’s like playing with your brothers the whole season.”
What have you enjoyed about your college coaches? “My coaches have been doing this so long and are so good. They have a great understanding of being coaches and friends. They’ve made the transition much easier.”
Keeping the Bobwhite connections: “I’m always texting Noah (Vincellette) or calling him to see how he and his team are doing and to contrast our experiences. I was also able to scrimmage against one of my BFA teammates, Caleb Norris, (New England College).”
What have sports taught you? “Persevere and ride your highs through the low times; learn to control your emotions. I’ve had many coaches who’ve emphasized that you can only control what you can control and do your best. That helps with sports and with life.”
Cooper’s thank yous: “I thank my parents (John and Trudy) a million times! Between all my brothers and me, they’ve spent so many hours sitting in bad weather watching us do what we love. I don’t think I could ever fully thank them enough!”
