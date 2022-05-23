BFA St. Albans grad Cooper Cioffi completed his junior season with the Keene State Lacrosse team, closing the year with a loss to the University of Massachusetts-Boston in the Little East Conference Championship game. The teams played four overtimes before UMass eventually scored the game-winning goal.
What stands out to you about playoffs? We beat Western Connecticut in the regular season and got a second seed. We had a bye for quarters, and we faced West Conn at home in the semis and won 13-9. It was a good up and down game, and we dug deep and got through it. We traveled to UMass-Boston for the finals. That was a game that was different for us. Our offense didn't click as usual, and our defense and our goaltender stood on their heads. It was one of those games where one bounce could go either way, and they got the bounce and the 7-6 win.
What can you tell us about the regular season? Overall it was really good. We had a ton of ups and downs. In the first month, we had a big OT win. We went down to Orlando for our spring break trip, and that was really fun. It was great for the team, but we got beat up on by some good teams. It was good for us to see how good other D3 teams are and where we need to get to. We came back from Florida and responded really well.
Was this the first full conference season ever played? Yes, we played Salem, UMass Boston, and Plymouth State, and it was nice to see the whole conference. We did really well in-conference. We played Western Connecticut at home right before playoffs. That was nice, because they knocked us out last year. We faced them in the semi-finals at the end of the season and knocked them out of the playoffs. It was really nice to get those wins against them.
What did you like about your first trip to Florida? Our spring trip my freshman year was canceled due to COVID. This year's trip was the first for the freshmen, sophomores, and juniors on the team. The seniors had told us how much fun it was, and it was good for everyone to experience it. We stayed just outside of Orlando and played one game in Orlando and one at the University of Tampa, which was pretty cool. Driving through the campus was a lot different from New England schools. The facilities were all top-notch. That day was mid 90s, so the field was in the 100s; it was a hot one, but we had plenty of water and played through it. The weather was awesome! We went in late winter, and it was nice to have that weather, and it brought everyone up.
Where did you see personal growth this year? As a player, it's physically and mentally challenging playing that much lacrosse. I loved the challenge; you really have to focus on what you're eating, how much you're drinking and taking care of your body when you're not on the field.
What did you notice about team growth? It was great to see the growth through the season. We had a handful of younger guys who stepped into bigger roles, and they all responded really well. We had a great next-man-up mentality.
What do you enjoy about your coaches? My coaches have been amazing all year. For most of the team, it was our first full season. They were really supportive and offered anything to help us out-whether getting through something with lacrosse or helping with grades. They did great job scouting teams and making sure we were prepared for the next game.
What stands out to you about your teammates? This has been one of my favorite teams I've been on. On the field, we're so supportive and get through anything. Off the field, we're a really tight-knit group, and hopefully, we can carry that mentality into next season. Anyone on the team would do anything for anybody.
What does it mean to you to have the support of your family? I couldn't ask for anything more from my family. They drive to Massachusetts and Connecticut for games on weekdays or weekends, and it means the world to me. My parents, my brothers, grandfather, aunts, and uncles. It's awesome to have that support from my family.
