ST. ALBANS — Meghan Connor joined some elite company during the BFA-St. Albans girls hockey teams’ game against Rutland on Wednesday during the Comets’ 2-0 win over the Raiders.
After being stuck with 49 career goals for the past couple of games, Connor found the back of the net in the third period to hit the 50-goal mark to become one of seven players to hit that plateau in the Comets’ 20-year history.
“It feels good to get the goal after trying for the past couple of games and good to get it done before the playoffs start,” said Connor.
“It was definitely special having it take place at home and when Macie (Boissonneault) was at the end of the line with her arms up ready to give me a hug, it was a good feeling.
“I didn’t know I was in the running for 50 goals until a few weeks ago,” she added. “I wasn’t looking at the stats and it kind of just came up, so it’s definitely special.”
Connor took a pass from Kami O’Brien and attempted a shot that went wide behind the net, but she was quick to get to the loose puck and wrapped around the net for the goal.
To go along with her 50 goals in her career, Connor also has 40 assists in her career.
“Meghan has been trying and had some heavy shots against Missisquoi on Saturday that just didn’t go in,” said BFA coach Luke Cioffi. “Her work-ethic is phenomenal, and she just has such great hands. A lot of her goals game on deflections in front of the net showing off her hand-eye coordination from her time playing softball.”
The Comets didn’t have their best game of the season against a stingy goalie, but they did enough to come away with another victory. They finished the regular season on a 10-game unbeaten streak going 9-0-1 in that span and securing the No. 2 seed in the upcoming playoffs.
“We had some wide-open looks, hit some shin pads and just started a little slow, but the girls powered through it,” said Cioffi. “We improved throughout the game, and I thought we ended much better than we started.”
After a scoreless first period, the Comets found the scoreboard in the second when Morgan Shoram skated into the zone and took a hard wristshot that made it through traffic into the back of the net for the 1-0 lead. Grace Adamczak and Emma Lovelette came away with assists on the goal.
Despite the Comets outshooting the Raiders by a wide margin, they had difficulty finding the back of the net. That was until Connor tallied her big goal early in the third period to give the Comets the insurance they needed.
Boissonneault picked up her eighth win on the season and fifth shutout.
The Comets finished the season with a 16-3-1 record and will wait to see who they will play when the pairings come out.
“The team is feeling good right now,” said Cioffi. “It’s that time of the year where we are ready for the playoffs to start and get ready for whoever we are going to play.”