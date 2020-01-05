BFA ST. ALBANS — On a night that celebrated twenty years of Comet hockey, it was Megan Connor’s four tallies that propelled BFA to a commanding 12-0 victory over the Stowe Raiders.
“This was a meaningful night because you spend so much time watching the older girls, and now I’m in their shoes. This is my last season wearing green and gold, so to play well is very cool,” Connor said.
With BFA roaring out of the gates early. Maybe it was the ceremony before the game that paid homage to the Comets’ history -eleven state titles in twenty years of existence- that fueled the early charge; perhaps it was the fact that the BFA was playing in front of a large crowd of alumni.
Either way, the Comets found twine just eighteen seconds into the opening period off of a Connor goal assisted by Kami O’Brien which would kickstart an active period for the duo.
Five minutes after the initial score, a face-off won by Jodie Gratton was passed perfectly to Connor who banged home a strike from just over the blue-line to make the score 2-0.
If you blinked you would’ve missed the third Comet tally as, just twenty seconds after they raised the lead to 2-0, it was O’Brien who was back at it as she intercepted an errant Raider pass and went the distance to extend the BFA lead to 3-0.
“The win is nice, but more importantly than the win, I think that the girls being able to see all the alumni come back and see everybody’s love for hockey and each other is great,” BFA coach Luke Cioffi said.
With eleven shots on goal in the opening period, the offensive firestorm from BFA continued throughout the contest as both Connor and Grace Adamczak finished the game with a hat-trick, and last week’s Franklin County Athlete of the Week Sophie Zemianek continued her strong play with a goal as well.
“The girls played well tonight, and we had some players who hadn’t scored goals yet get in the scoreboard tonight,” Cioffi said.
Finishing the night with thirty-three shots on goal, BFA scored on nearly 40% of their shot attempts en route to their highest scoring output of the season besting a 10-0 shutout victory over Rice in mid-December by two goals.
“We need to make sure that we continue to play well as a team. We moved the puck well today once we figured out where all of the open spaces were and found the seams,” Cioffi said.
Macie Boissonneault’s shutout of the Raiders was comprised of a 14 save effort in which her defense did not allow many scoring opportunities. Stowe’s Ashley McHugh stopped 21 of 33 shots for the Raiders.
With the victory, BFA moves to 4-2 on the season and holds a victory over rival Essex along with a tournament title in the Hanover, New Hampshire event last week.
“We are fortunate to have a great group of kids, and if we continue to practice and get better while finding ways to make the kids better physically and mentally - that starts Monday,” Cioffi said.
With the loss, Stowe dips to 0-5 on the season and will look to get things back on track in the Division II ranks.