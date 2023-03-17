Congratulations to the senior athletes from Missisquoi Valley Union, Richford, Enosburg, and BFA-St. Albans high schools who were selected to play in the 2023 Vermont Basketball Coaches Association's annual all-star game. The boys' and girls' games will be played at Champlain Valley Union on Saturday, March 18.
Division 1 and 2 girls
Lauren-Kate Garceau, BFA-St. Albans
Ella Reynolds, BFA-St. Albans
McKenzie Vincent, MVU
Division 3 and 4 girls
Faith Benjamin, BFA-Fairfax
Emma Fadden
Aubrey Fadden
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.