First Team
Pitcher: Dana Elkins- Enosburg
Catcher: Emma Keelty- Enosburg
First Base: Felicia Poirier- Vergennes
Second Base: Dakota Laroque- Mt. Abraham
Third Base: Jasmine Little- Vergennes, Laurie Olsaver - Milton
Shortstop: Audrey Tembruell- Vergennes
Outfield: Destiny Benware- Enosburg, Bella Powell- Mt Abraham, Lauren Powers- Rice, Jessica Hensley- Milton
Utility: Cami Willsey- Mt. Abraham
Second Team
Pitcher: Eve McCormick- Mt. Abraham
Catcher: Gabrielle Lafreniere- Mt. Abraham
First Base: Madison Denton- Rice, Natalie Chase- Mt.Abraham
Second Base: Aleta Deuso- Enosburg
Third Base: Payton Vincent- Mt. Abraham
Shortstop: Lucy Parker- Mt. Abraham
Out Field: Gabrielle Spaulding- Enosburg, Patty McNerney- Mt. Abraham, Joanna Toy- Mt. Abraham, Lily Dame- Middlebury
Utility: Jaydenne Garbarino- Rice
Honorable Mention:
Enosburg- Mckenna Lovelette, Lily Rabtoy, Meagan Oliver.
Mt. Abraham- Madelyn Hayden.
Middlebury- Lexi Whitney, Patience Hanley.
Milton- Emma Philbrook, Kira Jennings, Ciana Tomasi, Abby Farrar.
Rice- Alayna Haverluk, Finley Strong, Allison Roy.
Vergennes- Savanah Blaise, Kaitlyn Little, Rory Couture.
