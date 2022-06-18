Lake-awards.jpg

Destiny Benware, Dana Elkins, and Emma Keelty were named to the All-Lake First Team. 

 Ruthie Laroche

First Team

Pitcher: Dana Elkins- Enosburg

Catcher: Emma Keelty- Enosburg

First Base: Felicia Poirier- Vergennes

Second Base: Dakota Laroque- Mt. Abraham

Third Base: Jasmine Little- Vergennes, Laurie Olsaver - Milton

Shortstop: Audrey Tembruell- Vergennes

Outfield: Destiny Benware- Enosburg, Bella Powell- Mt Abraham, Lauren Powers- Rice, Jessica Hensley- Milton

Utility: Cami Willsey- Mt. Abraham

Second Team

Pitcher: Eve McCormick- Mt. Abraham

Catcher: Gabrielle Lafreniere- Mt. Abraham

First Base: Madison Denton- Rice, Natalie Chase- Mt.Abraham

Second Base: Aleta Deuso- Enosburg

Third Base: Payton Vincent- Mt. Abraham

Shortstop: Lucy Parker- Mt. Abraham

Out Field: Gabrielle Spaulding- Enosburg, Patty McNerney- Mt. Abraham, Joanna Toy- Mt. Abraham, Lily Dame- Middlebury

Utility: Jaydenne Garbarino- Rice

Honorable Mention:

Enosburg- Mckenna Lovelette, Lily Rabtoy, Meagan Oliver.

Mt. Abraham- Madelyn Hayden.

Middlebury- Lexi Whitney, Patience Hanley.

Milton- Emma Philbrook, Kira Jennings, Ciana Tomasi, Abby Farrar.

Rice- Alayna Haverluk, Finley Strong, Allison Roy.

Vergennes- Savanah Blaise, Kaitlyn Little, Rory Couture.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation