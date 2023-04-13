The SASA U12 T2 team had a very successful hockey season. They played together as a team and their motto was “play fast, play hard, move the puck, and have fun.” They set clear goals and established how they wanted to attain them. They had a lot of fun together on and off the ice, from pre game raps to hours of shinny hockey and extensive play lists on the largest speaker before games.
They only lost one game in state all season and played a challenging out of state schedule that helped prepare them for the state tournament. They ran the table in the state tournament, going 4 and 0 in the playdowns and advanced to the State Championship game on March 4, in Stowe, where they defeated Stowe 6-1 in the championship game and dominated from start to finish by moving the puck and receiving scoring from defense and offense. They received great goal tending all year from Beckett Connelly and Lynkin Poirier.
With the win and state championship in hand, they advanced to the Regional tournament in Smithfield Rhode Island, March 17 -19. They opened the tournament with a 3-1 win against the Manchester, NH, Flames. This was quite an accomplishment, but was yet another testament of how not only skilled the team was, but how they continued to play together as a team. On March 18 they hung with a very strong Yale organization from Connecticut being tied 2-2 after the first period, but ended up loosing 8-2. They then played a strong Braintree MA, team, with a chance to advance to the cross overs, but lost 8-1, but had many good scoring opportunities. Yale went on to beat Braintree in the championship game and won the Regional tournament, so the bracket they were in was certainly very strong. Grady Fields and Ryder Longway led the offense during the year, with help from Camden Tatro, Quinn Blackburn, Waylan Choinierre, Henry Schneider, Nolan Laroche and Kaleb Newhall. The defense was among the strongest around, led by Chatham Brouillette, Reina Spaulding, Aiyana Lamos and Grady Cushing.
The head coach was Brad Brouillette, assisted by Shane Lamos, Corey Cushing and Travis Poirier. The coaching staff would like to thank the team for their hard work, dedication to the team and to the parents for their support. It was a great year and one that will certainly be remembered.
