Congratulations to the Richford Junior-Senior girls soccer players who received All-Mountain recognitions for the 2022 season! The Richford Rockets hosted two home playoff games, and ended the season 10-5.

First Team

Mikayla Chagnon

Kyrielle Deuso

Emma Fadden

Second team

Maddie Pike

Ella Chagnon

Aubrey Fadden

Madison Smith

