Congratulations to the Richford Junior-Senior girls soccer players who received All-Mountain recognitions for the 2022 season! The Richford Rockets hosted two home playoff games, and ended the season 10-5.
First Team
Mikayla Chagnon
Kyrielle Deuso
Emma Fadden
Second team
Maddie Pike
Ella Chagnon
Aubrey Fadden
Madison Smith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.