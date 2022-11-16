Congratulations to the Missisquoi Valley Union field hockey players recognized with Capital team awards for the 2022 season.
First team
Kali Favreau-Word and Ellie Gregory
Second team
Ashlyn Dupree and Cayley Renaudette
Honorable mention
Surelle Casperson and Amelia Favreau
