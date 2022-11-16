field-hockey.jpg

Kali Favreau-Ward and Ellie Gregory were recognized with Capital first team awards for their outstanding season with the Missisquoi Valley Union Thunderbirds' field hockey team. 

 David Laroche

Congratulations to the Missisquoi Valley Union field hockey players recognized with Capital team awards for the 2022 season. 

First team

Kali Favreau-Word and Ellie Gregory

Second team

Ashlyn Dupree and Cayley Renaudette 

Honorable mention

Surelle Casperson and Amelia Favreau

 

