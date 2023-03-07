334974601_758009522250132_4120659470993707797_n.png

Back row, left to right: Coach Eddie White, Luke Bruzzi, Brock Bushey, Thomas Gover, Grady Butler, Maddux Gagne, Madden Connelly, Coach Randy Connelly and Coach Rick King.

Front rowl left to right: Carter White, Sullivan King, Anthony Gaudio, Kooper Nichols, Ryan Laroche and Cole Renaudette

 Courtesy of Karen Fortin and MAHA

Congratulations to the MAHA youth 14UT3 team on winning the Vermont State Championship at Stowe on Sunday over St. Albans Skating Association 5-3. They're heading to Regionals in Exeter, NH, March 17-19.

