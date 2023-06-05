The Enosburg varsity track and field team competed in the D3 Vermont State Tournament in Manchester.
Top 10 finishers
Boys 100m and 200m: 10 Brody Wells
Girls 200m
5 Maci Barnard
Boys 400m:
5 Vaughn Wilde
9 Keith Noyes
Girls 100m Hurdles
8 Ali Fix
Boys 1500
10 Bennie Wolfe
Boys Javelin
3 Landon Paulson
Girls Javelin
3 Apple Maddox
Girls Discus
10 Apple Maddox
Girls Long Jump
10 Apple Maddox
