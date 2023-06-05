The Enosburg varsity track and field team competed in the D3 Vermont State Tournament in Manchester.

Top 10 finishers

Boys 100m and 200m: 10 Brody Wells

Girls 200m

5 Maci Barnard

Boys 400m:

5 Vaughn Wilde

9 Keith Noyes

Girls 100m Hurdles

8 Ali Fix

Boys 1500

10 Bennie Wolfe

Boys Javelin

3 Landon Paulson

Girls Javelin

3 Apple Maddox

Girls Discus

10 Apple Maddox

Girls Long Jump

10 Apple Maddox

