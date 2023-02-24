DSC_0363.jpg

Ethan Audy (4) works to outplay two South Burlington opponents in the BFA-St. Albans Bobwhites’ 3-1 loss to Burlington on Saturday, Jan. 28.

 Andrea Parker

Congratulations to all the hockey players named to the D1 and D2 All-League teams. Congratulations to Ethan Audy from BFA-St. Albans on his D1 first team selection and to  Liam Wood on his D1 third team selection. Congratulations to MVU's Owen Kane, Ethan Stefaniak, and Cadden LaPlant on their honorable mentions in D2!

Division 1 All-League Selections

Player of the Year

D Jack Strong, Rice

First Team

F Andrew Forcier, Essex

F Brady Rassel, Colchester

F Gavin Blondin, Essex

D Ethan Audy, BFA-St. Albans

D Lucas Van Mullen, South Burlington

G Ian Boutin, Essex

Second Team

F Cooper Blondin, Colchester

F Nick Kelly, South Burlington

F Jules Butler, South Burlington

D Trevor Arsenault, Spaulding

D Evan Baird, Colchester

G Andrew Libby, Rice

Wood.jpg

Liam Wood

Third Team

F Liam Wood, BFA-St. Albans

F Evan Peloquin, Spaulding

F Kaleb McKinley, Colchester

D Alex Zuchowski, CVU

D Keegan Latulippe, Essex

G Jason Douglas, CVU

Coach of the Year: Sean Jones, South Burlington

DSC_3925.jpg

Owen Kane

Division 2 All-League Selections

Player of the Year

D Connor Tierney, Hartford

First Team

F Ozzie DeFelice, Hartford

F Alex Brown, Mt. Mansfield

F Woody Reichelt, Stowe

D Sam Molson, Mt. Mansfield

D Jack McCoy, Burr and Burton

G Declan Heney, Mt. Mansfield

Second Team

F Brendan Tedeschi, U-32

F Blaine Gour, Hartford

F Joseph Barwood, Hartford

D Shane Starr, U-32

D Caleb Barnier, Milton

G Duncan Mathies, U-32

Third Team

F James McReynolds, Hartford

F Ezra Mock, Hartford

F Cannon Poulin, Burlington

D Lochlan Park, Hartford

D Max Scribner, U-32

G Steven Labombard Burlington

_03-DSC_9991.jpg

Cadden LaPlant

Honorable Mentions

Forwards: Alex Spencley (MMU), Garret Carter (MMU), Lance Starr (U-32), Cam Rider(Rutland), Alex Giroux (Lyndon), Adam Dusek (Lyndon), Ashton Guild (Lyndon), Ashton Tibbits (Stowe), Toby Draper (Middlebury), Max Brownlee (Burr and Burton), Eli Herrington (Harwood), Owen Kane (MVU), Ryder Busto (St.Johnsbury), Jack Devlin (Milton)

Defense: Cadden LaPlant (MVU), Tyler Larocque (Milton), Grayson Hudson (Northfield), Nolan Lyford (U-32), Evan Wright (Bratteboro)

DSC_9954.jpg

Ethan Stefaniak

Goalies: Ethan Stefaniak (MVU), Liam Newhouse (Stowe), Michael Hornby (Burr and Burton), Landon Amell (Northfield), Garett Shatney (Lyndon)

Coach of the Year Bruce Garrapy, Mt. Mansfield

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation