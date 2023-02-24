Congratulations to all the hockey players named to the D1 and D2 All-League teams. Congratulations to Ethan Audy from BFA-St. Albans on his D1 first team selection and to Liam Wood on his D1 third team selection. Congratulations to MVU's Owen Kane, Ethan Stefaniak, and Cadden LaPlant on their honorable mentions in D2!
Division 1 All-League Selections
Player of the Year
D Jack Strong, Rice
First Team
F Andrew Forcier, Essex
F Brady Rassel, Colchester
F Gavin Blondin, Essex
D Ethan Audy, BFA-St. Albans
D Lucas Van Mullen, South Burlington
G Ian Boutin, Essex
Second Team
F Cooper Blondin, Colchester
F Nick Kelly, South Burlington
F Jules Butler, South Burlington
D Trevor Arsenault, Spaulding
D Evan Baird, Colchester
G Andrew Libby, Rice
Third Team
F Liam Wood, BFA-St. Albans
F Evan Peloquin, Spaulding
F Kaleb McKinley, Colchester
D Alex Zuchowski, CVU
D Keegan Latulippe, Essex
G Jason Douglas, CVU
Coach of the Year: Sean Jones, South Burlington
Division 2 All-League Selections
Player of the Year
D Connor Tierney, Hartford
First Team
F Ozzie DeFelice, Hartford
F Alex Brown, Mt. Mansfield
F Woody Reichelt, Stowe
D Sam Molson, Mt. Mansfield
D Jack McCoy, Burr and Burton
G Declan Heney, Mt. Mansfield
Second Team
F Brendan Tedeschi, U-32
F Blaine Gour, Hartford
F Joseph Barwood, Hartford
D Shane Starr, U-32
D Caleb Barnier, Milton
G Duncan Mathies, U-32
Third Team
F James McReynolds, Hartford
F Ezra Mock, Hartford
F Cannon Poulin, Burlington
D Lochlan Park, Hartford
D Max Scribner, U-32
G Steven Labombard Burlington
Honorable Mentions
Forwards: Alex Spencley (MMU), Garret Carter (MMU), Lance Starr (U-32), Cam Rider(Rutland), Alex Giroux (Lyndon), Adam Dusek (Lyndon), Ashton Guild (Lyndon), Ashton Tibbits (Stowe), Toby Draper (Middlebury), Max Brownlee (Burr and Burton), Eli Herrington (Harwood), Owen Kane (MVU), Ryder Busto (St.Johnsbury), Jack Devlin (Milton)
Defense: Cadden LaPlant (MVU), Tyler Larocque (Milton), Grayson Hudson (Northfield), Nolan Lyford (U-32), Evan Wright (Bratteboro)
Goalies: Ethan Stefaniak (MVU), Liam Newhouse (Stowe), Michael Hornby (Burr and Burton), Landon Amell (Northfield), Garett Shatney (Lyndon)
Coach of the Year Bruce Garrapy, Mt. Mansfield
