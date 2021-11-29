DSC_0065.jpg

James Harrison prepares to tackle a Colchester Opponent on Friday evening. 

 Andrea Parker

Here are your Bellows Free Academy St. Albans VIFL Football All-Stars for the 2021 season. Congratulations to all the athletes recognized this year!

Bellows Free Academy St. Albans

D1 Football All-Star teams

First Team

ILB- James Harrison

2nd Team

OL James Harrison

RB Dakota Wry

OLB Thomas Demar

DB Cole Montage

DB Seneca Derocher

Honorable mention

DB Parker Daudelin

RB Seneca Durocher

QB Cole Montagne

OL Caleb Lulek

