Here are your Bellows Free Academy St. Albans VIFL Football All-Stars for the 2021 season. Congratulations to all the athletes recognized this year!
Bellows Free Academy St. Albans
D1 Football All-Star teams
First Team
ILB- James Harrison
2nd Team
OL James Harrison
RB Dakota Wry
OLB Thomas Demar
DB Cole Montage
DB Seneca Derocher
Honorable mention
DB Parker Daudelin
RB Seneca Durocher
QB Cole Montagne
OL Caleb Lulek
