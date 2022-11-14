Mountain League girls soccer all-state selections
D3: Raegan Decker, Ava Ardovino (BFA-Fairfax)
Mountain League girls soccer selections - BFA-Fairfax and Enosburg
Coach of the year: Bill Ormerod (BFA-Fairfax)
Player of the year: Ava Ardovino (BFA-Fairfax)
First team: Dasie Gabree (Enosburg), Gabrielle Spaulding (Enosburg), Ava Ardovino (BFA-Fairfax), Raegan Decker (BFA-Fairfax), Emma Spiller (BFA-Fairfax), Paige Cargill (BFA-Fairfax), Mikayla Tobey (BFA-Fairfax)
Second team: Kayla Gervais (Enosburg), Molly Dearborn (BFA-Fairfax)
